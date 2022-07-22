Kiara Advani pulls off an effortless monsoon look in deep-neck midi dress and no makeup for an outing. We love it

One can always trust Kiara Advani to pull off a fashion moment that is both effortless and chic at the same time. While the star always manages to score full marks when attending red-carpet events or movie promotions, her everyday sartorial choices are never behind. She goes for a mix of subtle elegance and bold statements while dressing up for outings, and you can easily pick style tips from her wardrobe for glamming up your daily fits. Don't believe us? Just take a look at Kiara's latest look in a deep-neck midi dress for an outing in Mumbai, and you would agree with us too.

On Thursday, Kiara stepped out in Andheri, Mumbai, dressed in a colourful midi dress and was clicked by the paparazzi while running errands. The Shershaah actor posed and smiled for the cameras. Her ensemble in the pictures is a perfect pick for beating the monsoon blues and the accompanying humidity with style. Keep scrolling to take a closer look at how Kiara styled the dress. (Also Read: Kiara Advani nails a dreamy traditional look in yellow lehenga and deep neck choli that is worth ₹68k: All pics)

Kiara Advani in a multi-coloured midi dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara's ensemble comes in multiple hues, making it a vibrant choice for beating dreary monsoon weather. It features white, lime green, dark blue and light blue shades. Talking about the design details, the dress also has spaghetti straps, a plunging cowl neckline, a bare back with criss-cross ties, a body-skimming silhouette and a midi-length hemline.

Kiara wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, making her look fuss-free and comfortable for running errands. She opted for a neon green-coloured Christian Dior top handle bag and white strappy sandals adorned with embellishments.

Kiara Advani paired the ensemble with minimal accessories. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Kiara chose open side-parted tresses, a hint of mascara on the lashes, a baby pink lip shade, and a bare face with a rosy glow for the glam picks with the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Her upcoming projects include RC-15 with Ram Charan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.