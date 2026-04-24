Kiara Advani, Kritika Kamra, Kriti Sanon to Sara Tendulkar; stars dazzle in stunning outfits at awards. Who wore what

Celebrities stepped out in style last night to attend the GQ Most Influential Young Indians awards 2026. From gothic dresses to chic gowns and co-ord looks, stars pulled incredible outfits for the occasion, serving glamour on the red carpet. The guest list for the awards show included names like Kiara Advani, Kritika Kamra, Kriti Sanon, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Sara Tendulkar. Here's who wore what on the red carpet:

Kiara Advani, Kritika Kamra, Kriti Sanon and Sara Tendulkar serve glamour at awards night.

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Kiara Advani

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{{^usCountry}} The new mom looked glamorous for the awards night in a leather corset top dress featuring a lace-adorned tulle skirt from the clothing label Antidote. The ensemble hugged her curves, accentuating her frame. Kiara styled the look with embellished black pumps, stacked crystal-adorned necklaces, and statement rings. She chose a caramel lip shade, blush-toned cheeks, winged eyeliner, on-fleek brown, and a side-parted half-tied hairdo for the finishing touches. Kritika Kamra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new mom looked glamorous for the awards night in a leather corset top dress featuring a lace-adorned tulle skirt from the clothing label Antidote. The ensemble hugged her curves, accentuating her frame. Kiara styled the look with embellished black pumps, stacked crystal-adorned necklaces, and statement rings. She chose a caramel lip shade, blush-toned cheeks, winged eyeliner, on-fleek brown, and a side-parted half-tied hairdo for the finishing touches. Kritika Kamra {{/usCountry}}

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Kritika Kamra looked supremely chic in a chocolate mocha brown dress featuring a halter neckline adorned with a scarf design that cascades down her back. A gathered cut-out detail on the hips, a flowy skirt, and a figure-framing silhouette round off the design elements of her dress. She styled the look with statement rings, floral-shaped crystal earrings, subtle smoky eyes, feathered brows, and caramel lip shade.

Kriti Sanon

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Kriti Sanon wore a double tulip cup, puff sleeve evening dress to the awards night. The faux-leather ensemble features a bodycon silhouette, half-length sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a risqué thigh-high slit on the front. She styled the ensemble with smoky eyes accented with kohl, feathered brows, cocktail rings, a brown lip shade, and side-parted, loose tresses with soft blowout waves.

Sara Tendulkar

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Sara Tendulkar chose a minimal look for the red carpet. She wore a black dress with an asymmetric hem, a bodycon silhouette, capped sleeves, and gathered detailing on the side. She styled the ensemble with an aquamarine embellished clutch, diamond bracelet, diamond earrings, heels, minimal glam, loose tresses, rings, and a bracelet watch.

Sanya Malhotra

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Sanya brought boss-chic vibes to the red carpet in a pinstriped, mocha-brown midi dress featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline, a layered bust, gathered detailing at the waist, and a figure-hugging fit. She styled the look with black pumps, a choker necklace, statement rings, a mini clutch, ruby pink lips, feathered brows, minimal glam, and her signature curly tresses left loose in a side parting.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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