Kim Kardashian is taking her love for vintage fashion to another level. The reality star has once again dipped into the fashion archives, this time bringing back one of Louis Vuitton’s most memorable runway looks from nearly two decades ago. Styled by celebrity stylist Law Roach, Kim recreated the iconic nurse-inspired ensemble from the French luxury fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2008 collection, originally designed under the creative direction of Marc Jacobs. (Also read: Kim Kardashian revisits fashion history in stunning Paco Rabanne metal-disc gown from the designer’s spring 1989 couture collection )

A look back at Louis Vuitton’s iconic spring 2008 collection

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The striking look, which Law shared on Instagram on November 11, 2026, features Kim in a sheer white silk nurse-inspired dress. She paired it with a customised nurse’s cap featuring her initial, a sequinned scarf covering the lower half of her face, white tights and peep-toe heels. A Louis Vuitton monogram handbag completed the archival-inspired ensemble.

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The original outfit made its runway debut during Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2008 show, when Marc Jacobs was at the helm of the fashion house. The collection featured a series of nurse-inspired ensembles worn by supermodels, including Naomi Campbell and Stephanie Seymour.

The models walked the runway in distinctive nurse outfits featuring personalised caps and black lace masks embroidered with the Louis Vuitton monogram. The collection was inspired by American painter and photographer Richard Prince’s Nurse Paintings series and also marked a collaboration between the artist and the fashion house.

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{{^usCountry}} According to InStyle, milliner Stephen Jones created Kim’s customised nurse’s cap for the look. The styling closely echoes the original Louis Vuitton runway presentation while giving the ensemble a contemporary celebrity-fashion twist. Kim Kardashian’s vintage fashion moment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to InStyle, milliner Stephen Jones created Kim’s customised nurse’s cap for the look. The styling closely echoes the original Louis Vuitton runway presentation while giving the ensemble a contemporary celebrity-fashion twist. Kim Kardashian’s vintage fashion moment {{/usCountry}}

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Kim’s latest fashion moment is part of her ongoing collaboration with stylist Law Roach, which began in September. Roach has been helping the star explore iconic fashion archives and revisit memorable runway creations.

The Louis Vuitton ensemble is the latest addition to Kim’s growing series of archival fashion appearances as she promotes the second season of her show All’s Fair.

In recent weeks, she has also stepped out in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana floral dress inspired by the brand’s Fall/Winter 1997 collection, continuing her fascination with iconic fashion from the past.

With her revisiting some of fashion’s most memorable moments, Kim is making a strong case for the enduring appeal of archival fashion, proving that iconic runway creations can find a new audience nearly two decades after their debut.