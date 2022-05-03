Kim Kardashian lost 7kg in 3 weeks to fit in Marilyn Monroe's USD 5 million gown for Met Gala: It was this or nothing

Met Gala 2022: One can always trust Kim Kardashian to floor the world with her fashionable Met Gala appearances. But the efforts she puts into serving that one incredible look while walking the red carpet and ascending the Met Gala stairs will blow your mind. Today, the reality TV star attended the annual Met Gala in the infamous glittering gown that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday to John F Kennedy (JFK) in 1962. And since the vintage piece belonged to Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum, it couldn't be altered. Therefore, Kim went on a strict diet and lost around 7kg (16lb) in three weeks to fit into it and wear it for a few minutes. Yes, you read that right.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Vogue, Kim revealed that the dress, stored in a darkened vault controlled at the optimum 68 degrees and 40-50 per cent humidity, had rarely been separated from its muslin-covered dress form. Therefore, when Kim was invited by Ripley's to do a trial, the dress was transported by guards, and she had to wear gloves to try it on. (Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian is the golden girl in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress, don't miss her PDA with Pete Davidson)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kim told Vogue, "I always thought she [Marilyn] was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn't fit me I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all." However, determined to fit into the ensemble, Kim went on a strict regimen and lost almost 7kgs in 3 weeks. "It was this or nothing," she said.

"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict," Kim added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the fact that the dress hasn't been worn by anyone after Monroe, except Kim Kardashian, it is also the most expensive dress sold at auction. Made by Jean Louis and originally sketched by a young Bob Mackie, it was sold at auction in 1999 for USD 1.26 million. Then, in 2016, it hit the block again for USD 4.6 million at Julien's Auctions and was later acquired by Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum.

According to Diet Prada, Marilyn Monroe paid around USD 1,440 for the dress in 1962, which equals about USD 13,000 today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, though Kim walked the red carpet and the stairs in the Marilyn Monroe's dress, she wore the original for a matter of minutes. Vogue revealed that as the dress was fragile and had historical value, Kim followed proper protocols while wearing it and didn't take any chances.

Kim left her hotel in a dressing gown with barricades set up outside. Then, she arrived at a small fitting room by the Met Gala steps, specially organized for the occasion. A conservationist from Ripley's assisted her in getting into the ensemble. After which, Kim successfully climbed the stairs.

Kim Kardashian walked the Met Gala 2022 red carpet with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.