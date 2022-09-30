Kriti Kharbanda is Navratri-ready in a yellow lehenga

Kriti Kharbanda is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion photoshoots. Kriti's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her well-dressed diaries and each of them manages to make fashion overs scurry to take notes. From casual to ethnic to formal attires, Kriti can do it all and even more. Kriti is currently basking in the festive vibes of Navratri. The largest festival of India kickstarted on September 26 and will go on till October 5. all across the country, Navratri is being celebrated with a lot of grandeur and pomp. Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga is worshipped during this time.

The festivities have reached the homes of Bollywood celebrities as well. Kriti shared a few snippets from her Navratri wardrobe for this year and we are drooling already. The actor decked up in shades of bright yellow to match the happiness and positivity around in the festive time. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Raw Mango and picked a lehenga from the shelves of the designer house. Kriti shared a set of pictures of herself in this attire on her Instagram profile a day back, in the picture, Kriti can be seek looking pretty in a yellow silk blouse with long sleeves and a square neckline. She further teamed it with a long flowy bright yellow silk skirt. Kriti added more festive vibes to her look with a yellow supernet dupatta with golden zari details at the borders and zari patterns. Take a look at her pictures here:

Kriti further accessorised her look for the day in statement golden earrings and a golden maang tikka. Styled by fashion stylist Namrata Deepak, Kriti wore her tresses into a clean ponytail with a middle part. The actor matched the attire in minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.