Kriti Kharbanda merged fitness and fun. Here's the outcome

Kriti Kharbanda had a sumptous spread of street food – starting from matar kulcha to pani puri to aloo chaat. She wished that her work ended with just enjoying the lip-smacking street foods, but no; now she needed to burn off the calories as well. Hence, even though she did not want to, she had to make her way to the gym to burn off the calories gained by the street food spree. Well, we all can relate with Kriti on this.

However. Kriti can turn everything into her fun arena – even the gym. The actor merged her love for fitness, fun and dance into an Instagram reel and shared the same on her profile on Saturday. When it comes to weekends, Kriti believes in indulging into her favourite food items. She did the same too, but then she had to work out to compensate for all the extra calories gained. "When you’ve consumed matar kulcha, paani puri and aaloo chaat, and u need to burn it off, but you don’t want to coz come on," Kriti perfectly summed up her mood in the caption.

Kriti's video is not just all fun and games – it also showcased a glimpse of the hard work that the actor does in the gym. Dressed in a grey cropped top and a pair of black gym trousers, Kriti can be seen working on her arm muscles with machine rows. In the later part of the video, Kriti can be seen working on her core by performing lunges all the while carrying weights on her shoulders. In the last part of the video, Kriti can be seen focusing on her leg muscles by working out with the help of a gym equipment. Take a look at Kriti being a fitness enthusiast and also having a lot of fun:

Exercising helps in controlling the weight of the body by burning mega calories. It also helps in boosting energy and combating several chronic illnesses. It also helps in strengthening the muscles, joints and the bones, thereby developing the mobility and flexibility of the body.