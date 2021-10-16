Kriti Kharbanda’s fashion in black and green is for every weekend party

Kriti Kharbanda does not stop making her Instagram family drool, at any time. With every post and Instagram story, the actor makes sure to set the fashion game a lot higher than the last time. With her fresh post on Saturday, she again aced fashion like no one else.

On Saturday, Kriti made our weekend better with a picture of herself and it is making us drool like anything. When it comes to fashion. Kriti always makes sure to put her sartorial foot forward. Be it decking up in ethnic attires or donning a casual one, we trust Kriti with great fashion.

Kriti is party ready this weekend. The actor set the party vibe on Instagram with a sneak peek of her party fashion and we are scurrying to take notes for every weekend party. In black and green, Kriti posed in her usual bright smile and aced it.

For the fashion photoshoot, Kriti chose a black short dress with long sleeves. The dress is imprinted with letters in green giving it a Western look. Kriti smiled with all her heart as she posed for the cameras. Take a look at Kriti’s party attire here:

Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti left her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulder. “Saturday vibe, done right,” Kriti accompanied the picture with these words and added two black heart emoticons.

Assisted by makeup artist Hinal Dattani and hair stylist Sajal Thapa, Kriti opted for minimal makeup for her party look. She teamed her outfit with pink eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, drawn eyebrows and a dab of nude lipstick.

Kriti accompanied her picture with these hashtags and set the party mood right in the afternoon for the weekend party - #Saturday, #partymodeon. We are taking notes of Kriti’s fashion and trying to implement it for our own weekend party looks.

