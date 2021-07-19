Kriti Kharbanda once took a man's phone for clicking pic without consent, he ended up marrying her friend

Kriti Kharbanda opened up about the time she reported a guy for taking her picture without her consent. She revealed she was attending a cultural fest that was hosted at an all-boys college. Kriti Kharbanda crossed paths with the same person years later, only to find out that he was getting married to her friend.

Kriti Kharbanda opened up about the incident during the promotions of her upcoming movie 14 Phere. The actor shares the screen with Vikrant Massey. In the trailer, Kriti was seen ragging Vikrant.

When she was asked if she's ragged boys in real life, Kriti confessed she did and added that she was a 'gundi' type of a person in her younger days. "When I was in 12th grade, I went to an all-boys college to attend a college festival. Over there, a guy clicked my picture without asking me. Camera phones were introduced back then. Later, I walked up to him and said handover over the phone to me, I said give me the phone right away. Once he gave me his cell phone, I went straight away to his headmaster and handed that guy's phone to him. And I told him (to the guy), aaj kar diya, dobara himmat mat karna (don't dare to do it next time)," she told Times Now.

"Cut to five-six years later, I reached at my friend's wedding. I went on the stage and wished (her). So the groom asked (the bride)who is this? I have never met her earlier. So, the girl (Kriti's friend and the bride) turned around and told (him) that this is the same girl who handed over your phone (to the headmaster)," Kriti added. She also said that while she didn't recognise the groom, she was 'embarrassed' after learning about it. She added that when the incident took place, the friend was with her and the couple had started dating.

Kriti Kharbanda is currently dating Pulkit Samrat. They confirmed their relationship in 2019. While the two have been together for a while now, Kriti confirmed that wedding is not on their minds right now.