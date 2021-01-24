Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda spotted together at lunch date, you can't miss their big smiles
Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda gave a lovely treat to their fans when they were spotted together at a lunch date. The two have been dating for a couple of years now.
Kriti was seen in a grey top and blue flared denims while Pulkit was seen in a white T-shirt and black pants. They looked head over heels in love, walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai holding hands.
Kriti and Pulkit were last seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish. The film released on Zee5 as a film and also as a six-part web series. They, however, did not play a couple in the movie, as Kriti was paired opposite Jim Sarbh.
In November, Kriti had shot down rumours of their wedding in an interview. She has said that marriage is a distant dream for the two of them. “We’ve just been dating for a year-and-a-half now and haven’t discussed marriage nor do we plan to do it anytime soon. We’re focusing on our respective careers right now. Marriage is a distant dream,” she said in an interview to Bangalore Mirror.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra's in-laws shower her with praise for The White Tiger: 'Love you sis'
They have also worked together in Veere Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti. She had confirmed her relationship with Pulkit in 2019. She told ETimes in an interview, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”
Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira from 2014 to 2015.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda spotted together at lunch date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karishma Chavan: One should never accept body shaming!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan’s bikini is as vibrant as her lunch spread in Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra's in-laws shower her with praise for The White Tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta gives her approval to Mumbai Police’s traffic advisory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu shares a stunning picture from Rann of Kutch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athiya Shetty joins KL Rahul and their friends at dinner party. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani step out for a lunch date. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares 'class and crass' tweet to tease Swara on a 'boring day'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan spotted in Mumbai, aces the Sikh man look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor's film Good Luck Jerry's shoot stalled again in Punjab: report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora drops in to meet Arjun Kapoor on the sets of Bhoot Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara chills with family in Maldives, Sutapa sends tightest hug to late Irrfan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut on designing own suit for award event. 'Didn’t have enough money'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda shares pics with brother Agastya; Neetu, Alia shower it with love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox