Home / Bollywood / Kriti Kharbanda shoots down rumours of impeding wedding with boyfriend Pulkit Samrat: ‘It is a distant dream’

Kriti Kharbanda shoots down rumours of impeding wedding with boyfriend Pulkit Samrat: ‘It is a distant dream’

Kriti Kharbanda has said actor boyfriend Pulkit Samrat makes sure that she always have a smile on her face and he tries her best to do the same for him.

bollywood Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 11:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dating for one and a half years.
         

Kriti Kharbanda, who has been in a relationship with her Pagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat since one and a half years, has said that marriage is a distant dream for the two of them. The couple is going strong and even took a road trip together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kriti has now revealed that she has already started planning for his birthday which comes later next month. The actor said that since Pulkit gave her a big surprise on her birthday in October, she would now like to match up to it.

Talking about their recent trip before her birthday, Kriti told Bangalore Mirror in an interview, “The trip gave us time to get to know each other better. I feel lucky to have someone like Pulkit who makes sure that I always have a smile on my face. I try my best to do the same for him.”

She calls him a “very real person” and added, “I admire the fact that he’s true to himself and can be a brand-ambassador for self love.” She however, turned down all speculations about an impending wedding. She said, “We’ve just been dating for a year-and-a-half now and haven’t discussed marriage nor do we plan to do it anytime soon. We’re focusing on our respective careers right now. Marriage is a distant dream,” she says.

After working together in Veere Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti, Kriti and Pulkit were recently seen in the film and limited series, Taish. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the revenge drama featured the couple along with Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Kriti will now start shooting for her next project, Devanshu Singh’s 14 Phere opposite Vikrant Massey. She would be returning to work after a recent bout of malaria.

