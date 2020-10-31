Pulkit Samrat reveals if it felt weird to watch girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda paired with Jim Sarbh in Taish

bollywood

Actor couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have worked together in films such as Pagalpanti and Veerey Ki Wedding, but in their latest outing, Taish, they haven’t been paired together. Kriti plays the love interest of Jim Sarbh’s character in Taish.

In an interview, Pulkit opened up about their working relationship, and whether or not it felt weird to watch his girlfriend paired with another actor in the same film as him.

He told SpotboyE that his character, too, ‘was flirting with a lot of girls in the film’. He added, “On a serious note, we keep our professional and personal lives separate. We first met as colleagues and we maintain that respect for each other when working. She’s played the character of Arfa in Taish with so much ease and is one of the strong pillars of the film. That’s what I really care about!”

Pulkit also said that marriage was ‘not really’ on the cards for them, and they are both currently focused on their careers.

Earlier this week, the actor shared a sweet birthday wish for Kriti. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Oye ladki!! Happy Birthday!! Life is fun with you! Here’s to many more random dances, balcony dates, campfire movie nights and yum foooooood!

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Pulkit talked about spending the lockdown with Kriti. “We keep doing something or the other from solving puzzles to playing the guitar or piano. There are interesting games like we put a popular show on TV and put it on mute and turn by turn, say the dialogues, whoever makes mistakes gets a fun punishment,” he said.

