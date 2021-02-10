Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch
- Watch: From exercises on the Ladder Barrel to Pilates reformer, Kriti Kharbanda marks her ‘road to recovery’ and this video by her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is enough proof to inspire us even as Pulkit Samrat takes a dig. Check benefits of the workout inside
Joining the ‘gang’ of Bollywood celebrities who swear by Pilates workout, Kriti Kharbanda recently gave a glimpse of her intense exercise session at a Pilates studio in Mumbai and we are inspired to hit the grind too. From exercises on the Ladder Barrel to Pilates reformer, Kriti marked her “road to recovery” and a video by her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala gave further insight into the diva’s workout.
In the video shared, Kriti can be seen flaunting her washboard abs, donning a black crop top teamed with a pair of grey Yoga pants. Pulling back her luscious tresses into a bun to keep her hair off her face during the rigorous exercise session, Kriti was seen performing side bend over the ladder barrel with her hands behind her head.
Apart from extension and flexion exercises, the ladder barrel’s rounded surface is designed to encourage the spine to support backbend and forward bend. As an essential Pilates tool, it is not only used to correct or restore the spine's natural curvature but also lengthen and strengthen the torso, shoulders, back and legs.
Next, Kriti performed salute on the reformer while kneeling down and with her hands pulling the straps forward and backwards. This Pilates reformer exercise betters posture, enhances athletic performance by making one’s rear-end capable of generating an incredible amount of power and preventing injury by strengthening and activating the glutes.
The last exercise was swan on ladder barrel which Kriti did by standing on an elevation and diving or bending forward on the Pilates equipment while keeping her hands behind her head. This exercise not only increases flexibility and mobility but also challenges one’s core strength and stability.
Kriti had given a glimpse of her Pilates workout earlier and captioned it, “This ain’t gonna be easy, but she sure makes it fun! @yasminkarachiwala #roadtorecovery #workout #letsdothis P.s. don’t fall for my expressions. I’m actually having a good time (sic).” Quick to take a dig, Kriti’s beau Pulkit Samrat commented, “Your face says you having loads of funnnnn!! (sic)” and punctuated it with tears of laughter emojis.
However, actor Sophie Choudry who is a regular Pilates performer, happily wrote, “Welcome to the gang (sic).”
The fitness trend for past year has undoubtedly been pilates and given its health benefits, Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Tisca Chopra and others have carried it forward to the New Year 2021. Named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, the exercises aims to strengthen the body with focus on proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance. Beginners can do most of the Pilates moves at home including the hundred, the roll-up, the shoulder bridge or the criss-cross as they are absolutely fun to do even without the use of a reformer.
