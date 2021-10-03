Kriti Kharbanda is facing the eternal dilemma of a Sunday wearing this..

Kriti Kharbanda is setting new goals for our Sunday. The actor, whose sartorial fashion sense always manages to sweep her fans off their feet, did the same thing all over again. On Sunday, the actor dropped a fresh picture of herself on Instagram and it is turning the photo-sharing application in metallic pink.

In the picture, which is from one of Kriti’s recent photoshoots, the actor can be seen posing in a metallic dark pink short jacket with a gold belt near the waist. She paired it with a soft pink lowers. The attire is just too amazing for the sore eyes and are setting major weekend fashion goals for us.

However, Kriti can’t decide what to do for a Sunday – to party or to sleep. “Kinda wanna sleep in, kinda wanna party,” she wrote. Well, that makes all of us. Kriti. The picture is from one of her earlier fashion photoshoots for the motor vehicle company Volkswagon India.

Take a look at her picture here, which is reeking of Sunday vibes:

Kriti stunned her Instagram family in minimal makeup – gold eye shadow, nude lipstick and beach wavy tresses left open. With the flares adding more glitter to the picture, Kriti looks as glamorous as it can get. A few days back, Kriti shared an Instagram reel which is a video collage of her various poses, in the fashionable attire.

Kriti’s fashion is for every day of the week. In a separate post, she set Monday vibes with the same attire. In the video, Kriti can be seen posing like a queen and smiling for the camera. “Monday morning got me like,” wrote the actor.

Kriti is dropping major Sunday goals for us with her picture. And for all the metallic attire lovers, it’s the cue to scurry to take notes from the actor’s sense of fashion.

