Kriti Sanon in a crop top and denim shorts steps out in Mumbai, this is how you should be dressing for casual outings

Kriti Sanon stepped out in Mumbai last night and got clicked by the paparazzi. The pictures and videos show the actor dressed in a simply chic ensemble featuring a solid crop top and denim shirts styled with striking accessories and minimal makeup. Her choice of attire for the occasion is how you should be dressing for casual outings. Scroll through to check out Kriti's look and steal some inspiration from the star.

Kriti Sanon's casual look for an outing in Mumbai

Kriti Sanon snapped on an outing in Mumbai. (Instagram)

The snippets show Kriti Sanon dressed in a black-coloured cropped tank top and light blue acid-washed denim shorts. While the sleeveless top features broad straps on the shoulders, a wide U plunging neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped midriff-baring hem length, the jorts have a high-rise waistline, side pockets, frayed hem, and a loose fitting. She tied the look together with a black leather belt featuring a gold buckle.

Kriti teamed the casual ensemble with striking accessories, including white ankle-high lace-up sneakers, gold hoop earrings, a layered chain with a dainty pendant, and a black monogram tote bag from the luxury fashion house of Louis Vuitton. Lastly, Kriti chose feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing blushed skin, glossy nude lips, side-parted open wavy locks, and a no-makeup look for the glam picks.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon announced the filming of her new production, Do Patti, with Kajol. She shared the news on Instagram with a picture and captioned it, "DO PATTI begins! This [butterfly emoji] is ready to flyyyyyy! Need all your love and blessings." Check out her post below.

The film will release on Netflix and will be made in collaboration with writer Kanika Dhillon's new production house, Kathha Pictures. Kriti and Kajol will reunite after eight years on the project after they worked together in Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

