Kriti Sanon in mini blazer dress with waist cut-outs promotes Hum Do Hamare Do, all pics

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do Do co-starring Rajkummar Rao recently. Giving her promotion look a party-ready update, Kriti chose a contemporary fit that has recently gained unfailing popularity, the chic and tailored blazer dress. She gave us tips on how to look like the best-dressed person in the room with the ensemble. We are taking notes.

The 31-year-old actor chose an olive green mini blazer dress for the promotions and shared the pictures on Instagram with green heart emoticons. If you have also been eyeing the blazer dress trend, take cues from Kriti's standout ensemble and make heads turn at the next event you attend.

Kriti's olive green mini dress is from the shelves of the clothing brand Alula. She accessorised the ensemble with jewels from Chic Therapy and Inaya. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover conceptualised the star's look, and Adrian Jacobs and Aasif Ahmed did her make-up and hair. Take a look at her OOTD below:

Kriti's olive green mini number came with notch lapel collars, waist cut-outs that extended to the back, plunging neckline, button details on the waist, faux pockets, long sleeves, and an asymmetric skirt. The mini hemline and bodycon fit of the ensemble accentuated the star's svelte frame.

Kriti wore the mini dress with green lace peep-toe stilettos, olive green matte nail paint, layered silver chain necklace, silver hoop earrings and statement-making rings. She left her locks open in a side parting and styled them in soft curls to give it a finishing touch.

Glowing skin, nude lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, well-defined eyebrows, and beaming highlighter completed Kriti's glam.

Apart from Hum Do Hamare Do, Kriti has four projects in the making, including Adipurush opposite Prabhas, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

