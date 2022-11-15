Kriti Sanon is a glam girl in stylish outfit as she flies with Varun Dhawan to Ahmedabad to promote Bhediya: Watch video

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are promoting their upcoming film Bhediya in full swing. Today, early in the morning, Kriti and Varun flew off to Ahmedabad to attend an event for their movie. The paparazzi clicked Kriti arriving at the Mumbai airport in a stylish outfit and embracing a glam girl avatar. The star rocked the airport look and served fashion tips on looking comfy yet trendy while travelling. She even dropped a video featuring herself and Varun from the flight on Instagram. Keep scrolling to see snippets of Kriti's airport diaries.

Kriti Sanon aces airport fashion in a stylish ensemble

On Tuesday, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan boarded a flight to fly off to Ahmedabad to promote the upcoming film Bhediya. Kriti was even clicked at the airport early in the morning by the paparazzi. They even posted snippets from the airport diaries on social media. A video from a paparazzi account shows Kriti dressed in a co-ord crop top and skirt set paired with an oversized denim jacket. If you plan to take inspiration from Kriti's airport outfit, apart from upgrading your airport wardrobe, the fit could easily be a part of your date-night fashion or fancy daily-wear picks. (Also Read | Kriti Sanon promotes Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, her sequin saree and bralette blouse win the night: All pics and videos)

Kriti's coordinated ensemble - a crop top and midi skirt set - comes in a dark blue shade adorned all over in an abstract pattern in a lighter hue. While the top features a round neckline, a fitted bust, and a midriff-baring cropped hem, the skirt comes with a high-rise waistline, a bodycon fitting accentuating her svelte frame and a midi-length hem.

Kriti completed her outfit by donning an oversized denim jacket featuring raised collars, drop shoulder, open front, patch pockets, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, and a long hem length over her co-ord outfit.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan fly to Ahemdabad for Bhediya promotions. (Instagram)

Kriti accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including gold hoop earrings, tinted black sunglasses from Chanel, and chunky white sneakers. Lastly, a centre-parted sleek ponytail, nude-toned lip shade, glowing skin, darkened brows and blushed cheeks rounded it off.

Meanwhile, Bhediya will release in cinemas on November 25. Apart from Varun and Kriti, the film stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak.