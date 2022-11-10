Kriti Sanon sizzles in sultry mini cut-out dress with Varun Dhawan for Bhediya promotions in Mumbai: All pics inside

Actor Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan have kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming film Bhediya. Amid the busy schedule, the two stars are leaving no stone unturned to serve stunning sartorial moments for their fans. Case in point: Kriti's latest look for promoting the movie in Mumbai. Today, Kriti stepped out in Mumbai with Varun Dhawan. She chose a neon green mini-length ensemble featuring cut-outs for the occasion. The sultry look earned her a thumbs up from fans, who took to social media to shower her with compliments. Keep scrolling to find out what Kriti wore.

Kriti Sanon's sizzling look in a mini cut-out dress

On Thursday, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawa promoted Bhediya in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked Kriti in the bay with Varun, and both the stars chose absolutely trendy fits. While Kriti wore a cut-out mini bodycon dress, Varun complemented her in a tank top, check shirt and extremely distressed denim jeans. Kriti's stylist, Sukrit Grover, also shared pictures of her promotional look on Instagram with bomb emojis as the caption. If you loved Kriti's ensemble, keep scrolling to find more details and steal some tips from her style book. (Also Read | Kriti Sanon in sheer saree makes a case for pairing six yards with modern blouse)

Check out Kriti's photos below:

Kriti Sanon's mini-length outfit is from the shelves of the celebrity-favourite designer clothing label David Koma. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and more celebrities also love wearing pieces from the brand. Kriti's neon green short dress features one full-length sleeve, a round neckline, two intricately-placed cut-outs on the torso and shoulder, several pleats, and a figure-accentuating fitting.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan promote Bhediya in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

While for the photoshoot, Kriti teamed the mini dress with black thigh-high heeled leather boots, she changed into chunky white sneakers for the promotional event. She also wore several rings and gold hoop earrings to accessorise the fit.

Lastly, Kriti picked a side-parted messy bun, sleek winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, subtle eye shadow and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Bhediya is set to release on November 25.