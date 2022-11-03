Kriti Sanon in sheer sequin saree makes a case for pairing six yards with a modern statement blouse: See pics

Actor Kriti Sanon's love for the six yards has served her fans with incredible sartorial moments. Kriti loves donning the drape for almost every occasion, whether attending a Bollywood Diwali bash in town or red-carpet events. Even while promoting her upcoming film with Varun Dhawan, Bhediya, Kriti chose a gorgeous blue saree. And for each occasion, she makes a case for pairing the drape with a modern statement blouse. Case in point - Kriti's latest photoshoot in a sheer embellished pink saree teamed with a matching bralette. Keep scrolling to find all the details.

Kriti Sanon looks breathtaking in a new photoshoot

On November 3, celebrity stylist, Sukriti Grover, took to Instagram to share pictures of Kriti Sanon on Instagram. The post shows Kriti draped in a pink embellished saree and a bralette blouse from the shelves of designer Falguni Shane Peacock's eponymous label. It is a perfect option for the upcoming wedding season if you are a bride or bridesmaid-to-be. You can pick this look for the wedding cocktail party, reception or engagement night. Check out the pictures below, and don't forget to steal some styling tips from the actor. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon cuts a glam silhouette in bodycon mini dress, it is worth ₹2 lakh)

Kriti's saree comes in a flamingo-pink shade and is made from a see-through zari fabric. The pre-pleated six yards feature rows of shimmering silver sequins, beads and patti embellishments, dark pink feather adornments on the borders and pallu, and a figure accentuating fit.

Kriti teamed the six yards with a fuchsia pink bralette-style blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline flaunting her décolletage, barely-there straps, and a super-cropped hem-length revealing her toned torso.

(Also Read: Kriti Sanon turns on the 'beast mode' for an intense gym session: Watch video)

For the accessories, Kriti chose an ornate gold bangle and pretty jhumkis decorated in fuchsia pink accents. Lastly, open tresses in centre-parting and wavy ends, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, and sharp contouring rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be seen next in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak. The film is set to hit the cinemas on November 25. She also has Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.