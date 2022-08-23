Kriti Sanon turns on the 'beast mode' for intense gym session, it will take away your workout blues: Watch video

Actor Kriti Sanon is here to take away your workout blues and motivate you to hit the gym with her latest post on social media. The 32-year-old star recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself practising intense exercise routines to stay healthy and on top of her game. The clip showed Kriti getting her beast mode on for the session. The post soon went viral and garnered loads of praise from her followers. "Beast Mode! Ready Set Tribe," Kriti captioned the post and tagged her trainer, Karan Sawhney, also known for training Rashmika Mandanna and Adarsh Gourav. Keep scrolling to see all the exercises Kriti did in the video.

Kriti Sanon turns on the beast mode at the gym

On Monday evening, Kriti Sanon posted an intense workout video of herself. The reel featured a monologue in the background, "Just because you don't see the beast, it doesn't mean the beast isn't there. Be careful playing with somebody's kindness, they have tamed their beast." For the exercise session, the star chose a fuss-free gym look featuring a racerback black sports bra and printed black-pink cycling shorts with gloves, sports shoes and a sleek ponytail. Check out the video below. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon pushes her limits with kettlebell squats during intense gym session, here's why you should try it: Watch)

The clip begins with Kriti doing the Sled Push, followed by Weighted Bench Dips. Then, she practises Resistance Band Push Ups, Inclined Dumbbell Press, Dumbbell Lifts, Dumbbell Chest Press, Cow Bell Russian Twists, and Bosu Ball Plank. The exercises help boost the core muscles in the body, improve balance, enhance upper body strength, cardiovascular fitness, tone the muscles and more.

Kriti's fans loved the video and praised her in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Wow, you are a great inspiration for all of us. Keep it up." Another commented, "I'm getting motivated boss." A few others posted fire and flexed muscle emojis to shower their compliments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen opposite Prabhas in Om Raut's mythological film Adipurush. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2023. Apart from Adipurush, Kriti has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan's horror-comedy Bhediya and Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan.