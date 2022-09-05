Kriti Sanon cuts a glamorous silhouette in bodycon mini dress, it is worth a whopping 2 lakh: All pics inside

On Friday, film producer Murad Khetaini celebrated his birthday in Mumbai. Many celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and more, attended the star-studded bash. For the occasion, Kriti came dressed in a metallic-sheen bodycon mini-ensemble worthy of a red carpet appearance. The star is known for having an undeniable knack for making classy and unapologetically bold sartorial choices. Moreover, shimmering dresses and figure-skimming numbers dominate her wardrobe. And this new look gets a thumbs up from us.

Kriti Sanon cuts a glamorous silhouette in mini dress

On Sunday, celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover dropped pictures of Kriti Sanon from a recent photoshoot on Instagram. It shows the Mimi actor's look for film producer Murad Khetaini's birthday party. Kriti chose an Alexandre Vauthier metallic-sheen fitted mini-length dress in an amber yellow shade for the occasion. The ensemble is an ideal fit for attending late-night birthday bashes or cocktail dates with your best friends. So, don't forget to take inspiration from Kriti. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon turns on the 'beast mode' for intense gym session, it will take away your workout blues: Watch video)

If you loved Kriti Sanon's mini dress, we have some good news for you. We found out the price details for the ensemble. It is available on the Farfetch website, and adding it to your closet will cost you a whopping ₹1,95,872 or USD 2,453 (approximately ₹2 lakh).

The price of the dress Kriti Sanon wore in the pictures. (farfetch.com)

Kriti Sanon's amber yellow mini dress features a body-hugging cut accentuating her svelte frame. It also comes with a high-low hem from the sides, shimmering metallic threading, a draped design, an asymmetrical neckline, shoulder pads, and full-length sleeves.

Kriti accessorised the ensemble with strappy silver block heels, patterned half hoop earrings, and gold-toned statement rings. In the end, Kriti chose centre-parted open tresses with wavy ends, blush pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, and dewy skin for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kriti has several projects lined up in the future. She has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan, and Prabhas-starrer Adipurush in the pipeline.