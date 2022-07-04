Kriti Sanon serves one of her best looks in black and white jumpsuit for attending Miss India 2022, we love it: All pics

The Miss India World 2022 pageant was a star-studded event that saw all the biggest names in attendance, from Malaika Arora to Neha Dhupia and Kriti Sanon. The three stars dressed impeccably for the event. However, we can't take our eyes off Kriti's black and white ensemble for the occasion. The star - who performed on Miss India 2022 stage - served one of her best looks yet. She donned an off-shoulder jumpsuit with cape sleeves and looked like a dream. Scroll ahead to check it out.

On Sunday night, celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover shared pictures of Kriti's black and white look for the Miss India competition. The ensemble is from the shelves of Safiyaa, a British luxury womenswear brand. It spelt comfort and elegance, a style statement Kriti champions the most. Check out the photos from the shoot below. (Also Read: Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022)

Coming to the design details, Kriti's ensemble features structured tailoring meant to enhance her svelte frame. It also has an off-the-shoulder square neckline, white-coloured long sleeves, a short overlay extending on the back to form floor-sweeping capes, and a black bodycon jumpsuit with flared hems.

Kriti styled the chic ensemble with pointed silver stilettos, statement silver rings and embellished silver ear studs in a round shape. A sleeked back top bun with a few strands sculpting one side of her face rounded up the hairstyle with the jumpsuit.

In the end, Kriti chose sleek black eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, dewy base, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, sharp contouring, glossy nude pink lip shade, and on-fleek brows for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has impressed fashion enthusiasts with many exquisite sartorial moments. However, this black and white jumpsuit definitely gets a special place on the top. It is a perfect pick for attending your best friend's reception during the wedding season or a classy office party.

This year, Miss India winner is Sini Shetty from Karnataka. The Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi crowned the 21-year-old in a grand ceremony.