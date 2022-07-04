When Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty called Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra her inspiration

Miss India 2022: Sini Shetty from Karnataka won the Miss India World 2022 crown in a star-studded event last night. The Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi crowned the 21-year-old with the coveted title. The Internet is abuzz with congratulatory messages for the young star, with many calling Sini an icon. But who is Sini Shetty's inspiration? Well, she revealed the person who had inspired her the most in her journey during an interview with Etimes, and it is none other than Priyanka Chopra, who won the Miss World pageant in 2000.

According to Sini, Priyanka became her icon after listening to inspiring words from the global star during an interview. She said, "Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra [is the beauty queen who inspires me the most], when you look up to a person some of their words get stuck by you. The aspiration value increases, I remember hearing an interview of hers where she stated, 'Don't try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling.' I have been a fan ever since." (Also Read: Who is Sini Shetty, the winner of Miss India 2022)

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title the same year Lara Dutta acquired the Miss Universe crown in 2000. The star became the fifth Miss World from India at the mere age of 18. At the Miss World 2000 competition, held at the Millennium Dome in London, United Kingdom, Priyanka competed against 95 beauty queens. The actor was crowned Miss World, while Miss Italy and Miss Turkey became the runner-ups.

Apart from Priyanka, the other person who influenced Sini's life is her grandmother. Miss India 2022 said, "There's a long list and counting for the people who have influenced me. My parents for shaping me who I am, my mentors for guiding me with their intellect and expertise. But the most influential person in my life is my grandmother. She's someone with compassion, values, intellect and respect. Her guidance and offerings are what I am today."