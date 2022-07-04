Who is Sini Shetty, the winner of Miss India 2022

The Miss India 2022 winner is Sini Shetty from Karanataka. Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi crowned Sini during the star-studded occasion. The 21-year-old became the winner of the coveted title during the event that took place at the Jio World Convention Centre. Additionally, Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat became the Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up, and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.

Who is Sini Shetty?

Sini, who was born in Mumbai, represented the state of Karnataka during the Miss India World 2022 pageant. The 21-year-old has a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance and completed her Arangetram in Bharatanatyam when she was just 14 years old. She is currently pursuing to become a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst), according to the ETimes. Additionally, she has also worked at a marketing company. (Also Read: Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022)

Talking about her life motto, Sini told the publication, "You can't just jump to the end. Journey is the best part. Know what the achievement means to you, respect it." The 21-year-old added that every woman should strive to become 'tenacious, industrious, and compassionate.' As for her own qualities, Sini described herself as both 'industrious and tenacious' with the ability to be 'empathetic and a hustler'.

Meanwhile, the Miss India 2022 grand finale was a star-studded event with an illustrious jury panel, including Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj. Lastly, the glamorous evening witnessed performances by actors Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler. Maniesh Paul hosted the show.

While Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi crowned Sini Shetty, Femina Miss India 2020 runner-ups Manya Singh and Manika Sheokand crowned Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh.