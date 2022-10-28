Kriti Sanon in stunning saree and bralette promotes Bhediya song Thumkeshwari with Varun Dhawan: All pics, video

Actors Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan stepped out in Mumbai today to promote the latest song from their upcoming film Bhediya, Thumkeshwari. The song was released on several platforms today and showed Varun and Kriti shaking a leg to the peppy number. Shraddha Kapoor also made a cameo in the music video. During the promotions of the song from Bhediya, Kriti Sanon draped herself in a gorgeous saree in ice-blue shade, and Varun wore a kurta and faux leather pants set. Keep scrolling to check out snippets from the event.

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a saree and bralette for Thumkeshwari promotions

On Friday, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan promoted the latest song, Thumkeshwari, from their upcoming horror-comedy film Bhediya. The paparazzi clicked Varun and Kriti at the promotional event venue, where the two stars danced to their new song and posed for the media. While Varun wore an embellished bandhgala kurta jacket with faux leather black pants, boots and a sleek chain, Kriti looked stunning in a georgette saree and a bralette blouse. See Kriti and Varun's photos and video below. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon cuts a glam silhouette in bodycon mini dress, it is worth ₹2 lakh)

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan clicked at Thumkeshwari promotions. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Regarding Kriti's look for promoting Thumkeshwari, the ice-blue georgette saree features shimmering silver sequin embroidery on the borders. The Bhediya actor wore the six yards in traditional style and pleated the pallu on the shoulder. An embellished bralette-style blouse featuring a plunging neckline and sequin work on the hem completed the outfit.

Kriti Sanon accessorised the six yards and matching blouse with oxidised silver earrings, embellished bracelets, and embroidered juttis. Lastly, she chose shimmering eye shadow, pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blue bindi and centre-parted open tresses for the glam picks.

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in the ice-blue saree and bralette. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Thumkeshwari is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur and Ash King. Bhediya is the third instalment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe and also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak. It will release in theatres on November 25.