Kriti Sanon is a trendy babe in colourful crochet crop top made by mom Geeta Sanon

Mimi actor Kriti Sanon's penchant for stylish numbers and millennial-approved sartorial choices makes her one of the most trendiest Bollywood divas to look out for. After more than a year of living in loungewear, the star gives us strong reasons to rediscover the joy of dressing up with each look. Her latest ensemble, which scores a 100 on style charts, is doing the same, and the actor recently revealed an adorable secret about it.

Paparazzi clicked Kriti Sanon in Juhu, Mumbai, on Saturday, August 7. The actor wore a crochet knit crop top with distressed denims for her outing and nailed the chicest trend of 2021. She looked glamorous in the playful look and that too, for a very special reason.

Kriti took to her Instagram stories to reveal that her mother, Geeta Sanon, made the top. Yes, you read that right. The star shared a video of herself revealing the same and wrote, "Cute top na?? My Mommy made it! @geeta_sanon You are a rockstar!"

Kriti Sanon's Instagram story.

The colourful crochet crop top featured long sleeves and scooped neckline, and was made in pleasant blue, yellow, white, grey and green hues. Kriti bared her toned midriff in the stylish number and teamed it with high-waist flared denims with frayed details on the hem and knees.

Kriti Sanon in a crop top and denims. (Varinder Chawla)

The 31-year-old wore her trendy look with a black denim face mask, white lace-up sneakers, rings, and gold hoop earrings. She left her luscious wavy locks open in a middle parting and chose kohl-lined eyes and minimal make-up with the outfit.

Kriti Sanon. (Varinder Chawla)

Crochet ensembles have been a designer favourite throughout the 2021 collections so far. Colourful and neutral interpretations of this 70s-era knit style have been the it-look during the summer and monsoon season.

Even Tom Daley made headlines when the British diver was spotted with crochet needles throughout the Tokyo Games, both poolside and in the stands watching other events. Recently, he even revealed the commemorative Olympic cardigan he was making during the games.

What do you think of this trend?

