Kriti Sanon's child co-actor Jacob Smith learns Hindi in new Mimi video, has sword fight with Manoj Pahwa on set. Watch

Actor Kriti Sanon, in a new video, featurette for Mimi spoke about working with the three-and-a-half-year-old child Jacob Smith, who played her character's son in the film. She said that Jacob was 'shy, but very talkative'.

In the three-minute video, shared by Maddock Films, Kriti Sanon said that nobody loves children more than her. The video included shots of the cast and crew working with young Jacob, who was 'plucked from nursery' while his family was stationed in Goa.

Kriti said, "That was something that was on my mind throughout, that I have to be friends with him. I have to play hide-and-seek with him. Every time I met him I got him new toys." The video showed Kriti playing hide-and-seek with Jacob on set, and eating chocolates with him.

"I also became a child along with him," director Laxman Utekar said, and actor Pankaj Tripathi chimed in, "Kids are playful, you have to turn into a kid yourself to act with them."

Laxman said that while it seemed 'magical' to be around kids, 'cut to, we had to learn to handle them'. The video then cut to reaction shots of Pankaj Tripathi and other crew members looking impatient and tired. Laxman also tried to teach Jacob how to speak lines in Hindi, which the child attempted.

"Everyone was going crazy around Jacob, wanting to please him and entertain him, so that he shoots," Kriti said, over footage of her co-star Manoj Pahwa having a playful sword fight with Jacob.

In a recent interview with BBC Scotland News, Jacob's parents spoke about how he came to be cast in the film. A few years ago, the family of four had relocated to Goa, as a part of their 'big crazy dream' to travel across the globe, which included stops in Jordan and Albania. Following Jacob's casting, the family moved to Mumbai, where he was enrolled in acting classes, and then to Rajasthan, where Mimi was shot. Jacob was three at the time. He is now five years old.