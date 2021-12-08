Kubbra Sait, in a black bikini, went underwater and did this...
For the pictures, Kubbra decked up in a black bikini. The bikini came with one off-shoulder detail. The attire hugged Kubbra's shape and showed off her curves perfectly. But what stole the show was the fact that the actor went underwater for the entire photoshoot.
Published on Dec 08, 2021 10:01 AM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Kubbra Sait's Monday was better than ours. The actor, who is always up for offbeat and unique ventures, spread a lot of positivity on Instagram with a slew of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoot. For the start of the week, Kubbra had no blues, because she was busy being in the sprawling blue waters.
