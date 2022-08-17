Kubbra Sait looks ready to ooze oomph at cocktail night in 67k black fringe dress with sheer back, thigh-high slits

As the Covid-19 lockdowns lifted across the world, we witnessed 2022 become the year of a comeback of all the old styles as new and the biggest Spring 2022 fashion trend was fringe and Bollywood actor Kubbra Sait is no stranger to the style as she looked cocktail night ready in a sexy black fringe dress with sheer back. Fringe was a major fashion trend on the spring/summer '22 runways and as it continues to trend for the fall/winter '22, Kubbra opted for the black fringe midi with a sheer back that looks pretty dang for a cocktail night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Internet is currently flooded with the diva's pictures from her latest photoshoot in the Western-inspired style and show her putting her sartorial foot forward for the camera. If you are looking for fashion cues on how to make heads turn at a fundraiser or wedding night by flaunting a feminine aesthetic, take styling tips from Kubbra's latest pictures in the black fringe dress where she cut a sensuous silhouette and fans were left swooning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures featured Kubbra donning the midi dress that came with a sheer mesh neckline and sported silk fringes in layers coming out to play, along with sequinned hand embellishment. Made of tulle fabric, the midi dress sported a smoking hot sheer mesh back to raise the hotness quotient.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Flaunting the same, Kubbra pulled back her sleek tresses into a high bun hairstyle and accessorised her look with a pair of silver earrings while completing her attire with a pair of black heels. Wearing a dab of brown lipstick, Kubbra amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, brown eyeshadow with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Kubbra set the Internet on fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensemble is credited to designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi's eponymous Indian fashion label that boasts of fresh and crisp sensibility, pushing the envelope when it comes to style and elegance, charming and spontaneous creations with generous use of colours inspired by craftsmanship, symbolic and cultural objects for women who love freedom and authenticity and are always on a quest for originality. The black fringe midi dress originally costs ₹67,500 on the designer website.

Kubbra Sait's fringe midi dress from Pankaj and Nidhi (pankajandnidhi.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sleeveless bodice with a daring plunge back to add to the oomph factor, thigh-high slits and cinched waist with an overlay of multiple fringes coming to play, enhanced the alluring look of the black midi dress and we can't wait to recreate Kubrra's hot look on our next sultry outing.