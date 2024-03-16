Lakme Fashion Week Day 3: Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor stun as showstoppers, flaunting vibrant collections. Watch

Day three of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) was quite a glamorous affair as Bollywood divas including Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor walked the ramp as showstoppers. Ever since Fashion Week started, we have been on the edge of our seats to see which designs and styles will set the fashion trends for the coming season. And we have to say, we were not disappointed. With classic silhouettes and traditional Indian prints taking over the ramp, we are certainly taking notes for the festive season. Ace Indian designers like Rajdeep Ranawat, Paras & Shalini, Anamika Khanna and others showed their mesmerising collections on day 3 and left us swooning. Scroll down to read more. (Also read: Lakme Fashion Week Day 2: Dia Mirza turns showstopper in a regal look for Sustainable Fashion Day. All pics inside ) Lakme Fashion Week day 3 dazzles with celebrity showstoppers and mesmerising collections by top Indian designers(Instagram )

Kriti Sanon turns showstopper for Sketchers

Kriti Sanon walked the ramp for the popular brand Sketchers and is also the brand's ambassador. The actress walked the ramp in blue sneakers and made quite a fashion statement. Her look is all about retro chic as it perfectly combines style and charm. Her dress features a round neckline in neon green, which also adorns the sleeves. Vibrant shades of blue and orange bring a pop of colour, while chic side pockets add a trendy touch. The bodycon fit hugged her body perfectly and accentuated her curves.

With the perfect blend of light silhouette and colour, her outfit is a complete hit and is perfect for sportswear or casual dressing. She has kept her accessories to a minimum to make her outfit shine, simply adding a pair of gold hoop earrings and a trendy pair of blue sketchers to style her look. With nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed eyelashes, darkened brows, rosy cheeks, luminous highlighter, nude lipstick and her luscious locks pulled back in a bun, she completed her showstopper look.

Shanaya Kapoor took over the ramp in stunning shirt dress

On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor set the ramp ablaze as the showstopper for ace fashion designer Anamika Khanna. Her stunning collections have always been rooted in India's vibrant culture, using weaves and motifs that celebrate a way of life that worships nature. At Lakme Fashion Week, she takes this signature approach one step further by imagining Bonda colours, motifs and embroidery in ensembles for a night out in the city. Shanaya's glamorous look features a white shirt dress embellished all over with a bold black and yellow pattern. The full sleeves and uneven hem added a touch of sophistication.

Her accessories, including layered gold chain necklaces, statement bracelets stacked on her wrist and trendy black boots, perfected her whole look. Her glam make-up look included nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, rosy cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious locks styled in soft curls and left open at the centre, they cascaded beautifully down her shoulders to complete her chic look.