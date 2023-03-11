Lakme Fashion Week: Malaika Arora cheers for Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor as she walks the ramp in sheer outfit

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week has served some incredible sartorial moments as celebrities take over the ramp. On Friday, Itrh showcased its latest collection Dancing Queen at the Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI). Celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Mohit Marwah's wife, Antara Marwah, walked the ramp as the showstoppers. While Anatara stole the show by baring her baby bump during the ramp walk, Sonakshi and Anshula looked phenomenal. And now, Malaika Arora also cheered for her boyfriend's sister by sharing a picture on her Instagram stories.

Malaika Arora cheers for Anshula Kapoor

On Friday evening, Anshula Kapoor, Anaita Shroff Adjania, Sonakshi Sinha and Antara Marwah turned showstoppers for Itrh. The fashion label launched its latest collection Dancing Queen at Lakme Fashion Week. It stands for a resurgence of maximalism and takes inspiration from music, especially Disco. Additionally, the Swarovski and crystal-studded fabric in the collection lent a sheer facade. Anshula's outfit also served the same vibe and even impressed Bollywood's OG fashion icon, Malaika Arora. Check out her post below and read our download on Anshula's look.

Screenshot of the picture Malaika Arora shared on her Instagram story.

Malaika posted Anshula Kapoor's picture from the ramp on her Instagram story with the caption, "Way to go Anshula [hands raised emojis]." For her debut on the ramp, Anshula slipped into a three-piece metallic silver sheer ensemble. It features a corseted blouse, an asymmetric skirt and a matching jacket.

While the corseted top features a strapless plunging sweetheart neckline, boning structure on the bodice, figure-hugging fit, embellished crystals and a sheer lining, the skirt has gathered details down the front, a risqué thigh-high slit and an asymmetrical hem. The full-sleeve embellished jacket completed the ensemble.

Anshula wore the ensemble with strappy heels and no accessories. In the end, Anshula chose shimmering silver eye shadow, winged eyeliner with embellished studs, glossy nude lip shade, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, centre-parted open wavy locks, and dewy base for the glam picks.