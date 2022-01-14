Layer it like Squid Games star HoYeon Jung

Squid Game star Hoyeon Jung is the reigning queen of the millennial fashion world, courtesy her quirky, tomboyish style stance. From becoming the face of top luxury brands to being on the cover of esteemed magazines, this girl has done it all. We take a look at her style outings to show you 5 trendy ways to get through cold days

Take 1

Marrying athleisure with classy effortlessly, Jung wore a large beige robe jacket with a dash of royal blue, over her white round neck T-shirt. Matching her robe, she donned a pair of joggers and completed her look with classic white sneakers. You too can do away with the done-to-death classic robe jackets and opt for their athletic versions instead, for a cool and comfy look.

Jung has styled an oversized printed jacket as a dress, with matching brogues, golden hoops, and messy bun

Take 2

Go big or go home is 2022’s fashion slogan, and who better to take style cues from for the trend than the new age fashionista herself. In the snap, Jung has styled an oversized printed jacket as a dress, with matching brogues, golden hoops, and messy bun. The blue socks definitely stole the show. You too can opt for printed jackets as dresses in either earthy or bold hues for an instant style upgrade.

Jung layered her top and pant duo with a long quilted jacket in laurel green

Take 3

Quilted jackets are having a big moment this season. Be it in muted or bright colours, streets are flooded with this functional yet trendy wardrobe piece. Here, Jung layered her top and pant duo with a long quilted jacket in laurel green. To recreate this look, keep the colour theme mute for all pieces in your ensemble, or, to jazz it up, opt for a jacket in bright hue.

Matching her robe, Jung donned a pair of joggers, and completed her look with classic white sneakers.

Take 4

Jung teamed a shiny silver blouse with a uniquely layered mermaid skirt, and threw on a broad shouldered-jacket for a dramatic look

Take 5

Used to denote power and strength, jackets with broad shoulders, are not for simpletons. Highlighting her distinctive style, Jung teamed a shiny silver blouse with a uniquely layered mermaid skirt, and threw on a broad shouldered-jacket for a dramatic look. If you like drama too, don’t shy away from bringing a few statement pieces together, and either layer a top-skirt or top-pants duo with a broad shouldered-jacket.