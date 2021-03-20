Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / LFW 2021: Suneet Varma's new range symbolises importance of staying mentally fit
fashion

LFW 2021: Suneet Varma's new range symbolises importance of staying mentally fit

Suneet Varma presented his women's wear collection on Friday at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Models wearing pieces from Suneet Varma's newest collection.(Instagram)

With his latest collection "50 Shades of Happiness", designer Suneet Varma says he has tried to highlight the need of staying mentally fit and focus on joyous moments in life.

The couturier presented his women's wear collection on Friday at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition.

The range, inspired by the picturesque Valley of Flowers National Park in Uttarakhand, included sarees, ensemble pieces and lehenga choli dresses adorned with the delicate placement of embellishments and embroideries.

The colour palette was a mix of shades of red, pink, yellow, green and blue.

"'50 Shades of Happiness' really symbolise the importance of staying mentally fit, alert, being able to deal with calamities and coming out of it feeling joy- it can be through colour, art, music - it can be anything that gives you a certain satisfaction and happiness.

"The collection offers a lot of colours - which is very unusual for my collections. It offers a lot of beautiful light silhouettes and very happy tonal embroideries," the Delhi-based designer told PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Incarnation of a graceful bride: Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra bridalwear

Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet show how to style summer dresses, see pics

Mouni Roy is a chic boss babe in 2k velvet top and shorts set, see pics

Shilpa Shetty in breezy yellow dress channels Belle from Beauty and The Beast

Coming out of a pandemic, Varma said it was important for him to centre his creative energies on the positive aspects of life.

"It became imperative and important that we find joys in almost anything. So, I call it '50 Shades of Happiness' - look for happiness in smaller things and whatever will make your day more joyful and happy," the designer said.

Varma added that he has worked more diligently, harder, and with more satisfaction in the last one year.

"We did the fashion week last season, and we are doing fashion week this season. Also, we have done a couture week - we have never done these many shows and collections ever through a year - so I feel you can sit back and wait for the tide to turn or you just literally swim to the shore yourself."

The couturier said the pandemic has changed the way industry functions as designers have now become more "environmentally friendly" .

"We are not doing a lot of chemical dyes - we are looking at more handmade, more handloom fabrics, more vegetable dyes, looking at beautiful tie-dyes from Jodhpur."

He believes the designers have realised that it is okay to create an up-to-date capsule collection rather than going for a larger range.

"We are also looking at doing lesser. I don't think it's important to make very large collections and have a very large offering."

The FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, a blend of virtual and on-ground events, will conclude on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP