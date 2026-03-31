Lip balm vs lip tint: What your lips really need and our top 5 picks
Are you often confused between a lip balm and a lip tint and which one to choose? Here is what you need to know.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Multicolor Lip Barrier Repairing Balm 7.5 MlView Details
Revlon Kiss Lip Balm, Berry Burst,9 ounceView Details
₹2,177
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Mango Butter 2-pack 0.15 oz each balmView Details
₹2,242
SEPHORA Watermelon Lip Balm,1 Count, PInkView Details
₹2,685
Eucerin Active Care for Lips by EucerinView Details
₹2,244
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
When it comes to everyday lip care and beauty, lip tints and lip balms are two of the most popular products. And it's obvious to get confused between the two and their usage. While they may seem similar at first glance, they serve very different purposes. Understanding their differences can help you choose the right one based on your needs, lifestyle, and preferences.
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.Read moreRead less
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
Dermatologist Dr Shilpa Patil, Director, Ethoski Cosmetology Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “The primary goal of lip balm is to give moisturisation and protection to the lips, while lip tint gives long-lasting colour".
Difference between lip balm and lip tints
What is a Lip Balm?
Lip balm is primarily designed to moisturise and protect your lips. It is more of a skincare product than a cosmetic one. Most lip balms contain ingredients such as beeswax, shea butter, coconut oil, or petroleum jelly that help retain moisture and prevent dryness. Many also include SPF to protect your lips from sun damage.
Lip balms are ideal for people with dry, chapped, or cracked lips. They provide a soothing effect and help repair the skin barrier. While some balms come with a slight tint or gloss, their main goal is hydration. Lip balms are especially useful in harsh weather conditions, such as winter or in dry climates.
Top 5 lip balms (based on online reviews and ratings)
What is a Lip Tint?
Lip tint, on the other hand, is a cosmetic product designed to add colour to your lips. It provides a natural, long-lasting stain that enhances your lips without the heaviness of traditional lipsticks. Lip tints are usually lightweight and often come in liquid or gel form.
Unlike lip balms, lip tints focus more on aesthetics than hydration. They give a “no-makeup” makeup look, making them popular among those who prefer a subtle and fresh appearance. Lip tints are also known for their staying power—they can last for hours without needing frequent touch-ups.
However, because they are not primarily moisturising, some lip tints can feel drying, especially if applied on already dry lips.
Top 5 lip tints (based on reviews and ratings)
Key differences between lip tint and lip balm
|Feature
|Lip Tint
|Lip Balm
|Purpose
|Adds color with a natural stain effect
|Moisturizes and heals dry lips
|Finish
|Lightweight, sheer to buildable tint
|Usually clear or slightly glossy
|Hydration
|Low to moderate
|High
|Longevity
|Long-lasting stain
|Short-lasting, needs reapplication
|Texture
|Watery, gel, or lightweight liquid
|Waxy, creamy, or buttery
|Pigmentation
|Sheer to medium
|Minimal or no color
|Usage
|For a natural makeup look
|For lip care and protection
|Ingredients
|Often includes dyes or pigments
|Contains nourishing oils, butters, SPF
|Best For
|Everyday makeup, no-makeup look
|Dry, chapped lips
Which one should you choose?
Lip balms are more nourishing than lip tints. However, you can wear both as everyday wear, one for moisturisation, and the other for a hint of colour. The texture of lip balm is waxy or creamy, whereas lip tint comes in a gel or liquid form. However, longevity is lower in lip balm compared to lip tint, says Dr Patil.
The formulation of both lip balms and lip tints differs as well, she says. “The lip tints act as a colourant, often containing alcohol, to sink into the lips. Lip balms are the moisturisers that are made up of oils, waxes or butter,” says Dr Patil.
Final Choice:
The choice between lip tint and lip balm depends on your needs. If your lips are dry and need care, a lip balm is a better option. It keeps your lips soft, healthy, and protected throughout the day.
If you are looking to enhance your appearance with a natural pop of colour, a lip tint is ideal. It is perfect for casual outings, office wear, or when you want a minimal makeup look.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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