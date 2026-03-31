Lip balm vs lip tint: What your lips really need and our top 5 picks

When it comes to everyday lip care and beauty, lip tints and lip balms are two of the most popular products. And it's obvious to get confused between the two and their usage. While they may seem similar at first glance, they serve very different purposes. Understanding their differences can help you choose the right one based on your needs, lifestyle, and preferences. Lip balm vs lip tint: Which one to choose (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Dermatologist Dr Shilpa Patil, Director, Ethoski Cosmetology Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “The primary goal of lip balm is to give moisturisation and protection to the lips, while lip tint gives long-lasting colour". Difference between lip balm and lip tints What is a Lip Balm? Lip balm is primarily designed to moisturise and protect your lips. It is more of a skincare product than a cosmetic one. Most lip balms contain ingredients such as beeswax, shea butter, coconut oil, or petroleum jelly that help retain moisture and prevent dryness. Many also include SPF to protect your lips from sun damage. Lip balms are ideal for people with dry, chapped, or cracked lips. They provide a soothing effect and help repair the skin barrier. While some balms come with a slight tint or gloss, their main goal is hydration. Lip balms are especially useful in harsh weather conditions, such as winter or in dry climates. Top 5 lip balms (based on online reviews and ratings)

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What is a Lip Tint? Lip tint, on the other hand, is a cosmetic product designed to add colour to your lips. It provides a natural, long-lasting stain that enhances your lips without the heaviness of traditional lipsticks. Lip tints are usually lightweight and often come in liquid or gel form. Unlike lip balms, lip tints focus more on aesthetics than hydration. They give a “no-makeup” makeup look, making them popular among those who prefer a subtle and fresh appearance. Lip tints are also known for their staying power—they can last for hours without needing frequent touch-ups. However, because they are not primarily moisturising, some lip tints can feel drying, especially if applied on already dry lips. Top 5 lip tints (based on reviews and ratings)

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Key differences between lip tint and lip balm

Feature Lip Tint Lip Balm Purpose Adds color with a natural stain effect Moisturizes and heals dry lips Finish Lightweight, sheer to buildable tint Usually clear or slightly glossy Hydration Low to moderate High Longevity Long-lasting stain Short-lasting, needs reapplication Texture Watery, gel, or lightweight liquid Waxy, creamy, or buttery Pigmentation Sheer to medium Minimal or no color Usage For a natural makeup look For lip care and protection Ingredients Often includes dyes or pigments Contains nourishing oils, butters, SPF Best For Everyday makeup, no-makeup look Dry, chapped lips