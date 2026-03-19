How to choose a conditioner for dry and frizzy hair: Expert suggests ingredients to look out for
Want to fight dry and frizzy hair? Use products to suit your hair type, says an expert. Check out HT Shop Now's list of best conditioners for dry hair.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Conditioner, Blue, 500 Millilitre - All, FloralView Details
₹3,600
Biolage Smooth Proof Anti-Frizz Conditioner 236ml |Up to 72HR Frizz Control | With Camellia Oil & Glycerin | For Dry and Frizzy Hair | For Women and Men | Vegan & Cruelty-FreeView Details
₹700
L'Oreal Paris Fresh Hyaluron Moisture 72HR Moisture Sealing Conditioner Powered By Hyaluronic Acid, For Frizz-Free, Hydrated And Bouncy Hair Full Of Life | 340 MillilitresView Details
₹359
Pilgrim Amazonian Patuá & Keratin Hair Smoothing Conditioner-Unscented- For Dry & Frizzy Hair With Sacha Inchi|Hair Conditioner For Smooth & Silky Hair|Silicone Free|Women & Men|200 MillilitreView Details
₹347
Moxie Beauty Hyaluronic Acid Repair Conditioner | Deep Hydration | Strengthens & Smooths | Frizz Control & Damage Repair | Lightweight & Silicone-Free | 175mlView Details
₹579
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Dry and dull hair can make your overall look appear similar. Many people try everything - from reading product labels to asking friends and family for recommendations - just to find a solution that helps manage and revive their hair. If your hair often appears flat, rough, or lacking shine, choosing the right hair care products can make a significant difference. One essential product is a good hair conditioner, which helps nourish dry strands, restore softness, and control frizz. However, with so many options available, selecting the right conditioner for dry, dull hair can be challenging.
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read moreRead less
At HT Shop Now, we reached out to an expert on how to select the right conditioner for your dry and frizzy hair.
What to look for in a conditioner for dry hair?
Dermatologist Dr Meenu Malik of Aakash Healthcare, tells HT Shop Now, “The right conditioner can help to revive the softness and shine of dry hair, so look for products specifically designed for this purpose (‘hydrating’, ' moisturising, and/or dry/damaged). These conditioners often contain nourishing oils (such as argan oil, coconut oil, shea butter), moisturisers (such as glycerin or hyaluronic acid) to help retain moisture and provide hydration to dry hair”.
She suggests using a deep conditioner for rough or brittle hair, which helps repair dry, damaged hair and includes proteins like keratin or silk proteins.
“When selecting a conditioner, consider your own hair type. Finer hair often requires lighter-weight conditioners to avoid being weighed down, while coarser, curly hair typically benefits from the richest, heaviest products. If you have dry hair, avoid products with excessive amounts of drying alcohols or harsh sulfate detergents as these can further dehydrate your hair, leaving it looking dull and lifeless”, she says.
To help you choose the best conditioner, we curated this list based on the top-ranked conditioners for dry hair.
Top 8 conditioners for dry hair
Restore weak, damaged strands with this Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Conditioner. Infused with argan oil, keratin proteins, and fatty acids, it nourishes dry hair while improving elasticity and shine. Its lightweight formula detangles easily without weighing hair down, making it ideal for chemically treated or heat-damaged hair. Many customers say their hair feels healthier and silkier after a few washes, praising the conditioner’s luxurious texture and signature fragrance.
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Control frizz and keep your hair smooth with Biolage Smooth Proof Anti-Frizz Conditioner. Inspired by the water-resistant properties of camellia, this formula moisturises dry strands while blocking humidity that causes frizz. It gently detangles hair and improves manageability without heavy buildup and is ideal for coarse, dry, or frizz-prone hair. Customers report smoother styling results and longer-lasting frizz control, even in humid weather.
Repair visible signs of damage and dryness with Dove Intense Repair Conditioner. Powered by Nutri-Keratin Repair Actives, this conditioner deeply nourishes hair fibres and strengthens strands from within. Its creamy formula smooths rough texture, reduces breakage, and restores softness after just a few uses. Users frequently highlight that their hair feels soft and smooth, and many appreciate its affordable price.
Quench your dehydrated hair with L’Oreal Paris Fresh Hyaluron Moisture 72HR Moisture Sealing Conditioner. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it locks in moisture and keeps hair hydrated for up to 72 hours without feeling greasy. Its lightweight formula adds bounce and smoothness while helping detangle dry strands easily. Many users love the airy texture and noticeable hydration boost, saying their hair feels lighter, smoother, and visibly healthier after consistent use.
Smooth and strengthen your hair with Pilgrim Amazonian Patuá & Keratin Hair Smoothing Conditioner. Enriched with nutrient-rich Patuá oil and plant-based keratin, it nourishes dry strands while improving smoothness and shine. Its silicone-free formula helps tame frizz, reduce roughness, and restore hair’s natural softness. Customers often mention improved manageability and softness, with many appreciating the clean beauty ingredients and noticeable frizz control after washing.
Revitalise dry, damaged hair with Moxie Beauty Hyaluronic Acid Repair Conditioner. Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and nourishing ingredients, this conditioner helps restore moisture balance while strengthening fragile strands. The formula detangles easily and improves hair texture, leaving hair soft, smooth, and glossy. Users frequently report shinier, more manageable hair and appreciate how the conditioner hydrates without flattening natural volume.
Feed dry, stressed hair with Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri-Enrich Conditioner. Formulated with goji berry extract, oleic acid, and vitamin E, it delivers deep nourishment while protecting hair from further dryness. The rich yet lightweight formula smooths hair, enhances softness, and improves manageability after every wash. Ideal for dry or chemically treated hair, it restores vitality and shine. Customers often praise how quickly it softens rough hair and leaves strands feeling salon-smooth without weighing them down.
Strengthen and repair damaged hair with Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Conditioner. This advanced formula helps reinforce weakened bonds, balance hair’s pH, and protect against damage from colouring or heat styling. It deeply conditions dry strands while improving smoothness, shine, and resilience. Suitable for fragile, chemically treated hair, it works best as part of a bond-repair routine. Many users say their hair feels stronger and smoother after continued use, with reduced breakage and improved overall hair health.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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