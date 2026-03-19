How to choose a conditioner for dry and frizzy hair: Expert suggests ingredients to look out for

Dry and dull hair can make your overall look appear similar. Many people try everything - from reading product labels to asking friends and family for recommendations - just to find a solution that helps manage and revive their hair. If your hair often appears flat, rough, or lacking shine, choosing the right hair care products can make a significant difference. One essential product is a good hair conditioner, which helps nourish dry strands, restore softness, and control frizz. However, with so many options available, selecting the right conditioner for dry, dull hair can be challenging. Try these 8 conditioners for dry and dull hair (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

At HT Shop Now, we reached out to an expert on how to select the right conditioner for your dry and frizzy hair.

What to look for in a conditioner for dry hair? Dermatologist Dr Meenu Malik of Aakash Healthcare, tells HT Shop Now, “The right conditioner can help to revive the softness and shine of dry hair, so look for products specifically designed for this purpose (‘hydrating’, ' moisturising, and/or dry/damaged). These conditioners often contain nourishing oils (such as argan oil, coconut oil, shea butter), moisturisers (such as glycerin or hyaluronic acid) to help retain moisture and provide hydration to dry hair”.

She suggests using a deep conditioner for rough or brittle hair, which helps repair dry, damaged hair and includes proteins like keratin or silk proteins.

“When selecting a conditioner, consider your own hair type. Finer hair often requires lighter-weight conditioners to avoid being weighed down, while coarser, curly hair typically benefits from the richest, heaviest products. If you have dry hair, avoid products with excessive amounts of drying alcohols or harsh sulfate detergents as these can further dehydrate your hair, leaving it looking dull and lifeless”, she says.

To help you choose the best conditioner, we curated this list based on the top-ranked conditioners for dry hair.