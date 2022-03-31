Lizzo launches inclusive shapewear brand Yitty, says 'This is a love letter to my big girls and welcome to Every Body'

American singer Lizzo is entering one of the most lucrative markets out there - shapewear - with the launch of her brand Yitty. The multi-hyphenate star's line is created in partnership with Kate Hudson's active life wear brand Fabletics, and it will celebrate the foundation of radical self-love and body positivity. The project has been in the pipeline for nearly three years and will include sizes from 6XL to XS. The star aims to make shapewear more empowering with her label.

Lizzo took to Instagram today (IST), to post the announcement of her shapewear company, Yitty. She penned a passionate note describing the idea behind it all. The star wrote, "This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are…this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms. I don't know about y'all— but I'm sick of people telling me how I'm supposed to look and feel about my body. I'm tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it's uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON."

According to The New York Times, Lizzo heavily involved herself in the making of Yitty. The name itself is a tribute to her childhood nickname. Additionally, the inclusive brand aims to change the essence of shapewear itself. Instead of being a tool to force people to change their bodies, it will promote body positivity and boldness.

ALSO READ | I chose to be great: Lizzo calls out haters for racist, fatphobic comments

The singer told NYT in an interview that the idea of creating Yitty came from her own negative experiences shopping for shapewear. She said, "I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, 'who can actually do something about this?' I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again."

She added that the brand will "give everyone the opportunity to speak for themselves when it comes to how their body should look and how they should feel in their body."

Meanwhile, Lizzo, who has always advocated for inclusivity, released her new reality show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, many other celebrities like Rihanna with Fenty and Kim Kardashian with Skims have entered the market's unique lingerie and innovative shapewear solutions line.