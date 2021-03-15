Grammys 2021: Lizzo is a stunner in strapless green dress and diamonds
American singer and songwriter Lizzo, who is a celebrator of body positivity, arrived at the 2021 Grammy ceremony making her way to everyone's best-dressed list.
The 'Truth Hurts' singer took to her Instagram handle and gave her followers a first look at her outfit for the 2021 Grammy Awards.
She captioned the post as "On my way to the function ya'll @recordingacademy." According to E! News, Lizzo paired her seafoam green Balmain dress with a lot of Bulgari diamonds for a Grammys ensemble that had us feeling "Good As Hell" on Sunday night.
The actual MVP of her look was the bling that she sported, dripping in Bulgari diamonds. She completed her look with matching Stuart Weitzman custom-crystalized OLIVE heels. Her entire look had everyone counting the days left for spring.
Though sadly the 32-year-old is not included in this year's line-up of performers, she had opened last year's show with a performance of 'Cuz I Love You' and 'Truth Hurts' that was simply everything. The eight-time nominee was the most nominated artist at the 2020 event. She went on to win three trophies that night, including Best Urban Contemporary Album. This year she is set to present during the 63rd annual award ceremony.
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions and albums across 84 categories.
Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.
Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.
The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.
Queen Bey nabbed nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance for her hit single 'Black Parade' along with a slew of other nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch all followed up with six nominations. Former Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard earned five nominations -- while Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, John Beasley and David Frost followed up with four.
Since the pandemic, a number of awards shows have been postponed and later revamped due to Covid-19 restrictions.
