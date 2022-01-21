Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Louis Vuitton honours Virgil Abloh's memory by displaying his final collection at Men's Fashion Week in Paris
fashion

Louis Vuitton honours Virgil Abloh's memory by displaying his final collection at Men's Fashion Week in Paris

During the Men's Fashion Week in Paris, Louis Vuitton paid a tribute to to Virgil Abloh and his legacy with a presentation of his final collection. 
A model presents a creation by late designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2022 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris(Reuters)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 07:33 AM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Paris

Fashion house Louis Vuitton paid homage to Virgil Abloh with a presentation of his final collection on Thursday during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, taking to a surreal setting featuring a sunken house and oversize bed.

At the end of the show, models ambled around the set, some wearing white wings, and embraced one another, while the audience stood to take in the scene.

Abloh, the American-born son of Ghanaian immigrants who became fashion's highest-profile Black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton's menswear collections, died in November following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

Models present creations by late designer Virgil Abloh.  (Reuters)
RELATED STORIES

Abloh's arrival at LVMH in 2018 marked the marriage between streetwear and high-end fashion, mixing sneakers and camouflage pants with tailored suits and evening gowns. His influences included graffiti art, hip hop and skateboard culture.

ALSO READ | Virgil Abloh, barrier-breaking Black designer, dies at 41 after battling cancer

The show was meant to "consolidate the themes and messages of the eight-season arc" created by the designer at the luxury house, according to the LVMH-owned label. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virgil abloh louis vuitton
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP