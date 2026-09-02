Love fast fashion? Here’s how to make your clothes last longer with simple care and styling habits

Fashion today is moving faster, but that does not mean consumers should treat garments as disposable. People are becoming more conscious about what they buy, and brands need to respond by creating products that offer versatility, comfort, and relevance beyond a single trend cycle. The objective should not simply be to increase the frequency of purchase, but to ensure that every purchase earns its place in your wardrobe. Krutik Trevadia, executive director at Juliet Apparels, shares simple ways to make your clothes last longer.

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Care as instructed

“Care is one of the simplest ways to protect that value. Consumers should follow garment-specific washing instructions, avoid unnecessary washing, use appropriate water temperatures and minimise excessive heat during drying,” said Krutik Trevadia. This becomes particularly important for categories such as innerwear, lingerie, activewear and loungewear, where elasticity, fabric performance and fit directly influence the product experience.

Care is one of the simplest ways to protect that value.

Styling is the key

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{{^usCountry}} Styling also has a direct impact because versatility increases the number of occasions on which a cloth can be worn. A well designed basic can be combined with different silhouettes, layers, or accessories and deliver multiple looks without requiring another purchase. Know the material {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Styling also has a direct impact because versatility increases the number of occasions on which a cloth can be worn. A well designed basic can be combined with different silhouettes, layers, or accessories and deliver multiple looks without requiring another purchase. Know the material {{/usCountry}}

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Every garment features a different textile and thus needs different care and styling. As a fast fashion consumer, you should treat the garment the way it needs to be for better sustainability. Use products such as brushes, lint rollers, and sweater combs to refresh your garments with minimal effort.

Learn to repair and recycle

According to Krutik Trevadia, not every fast fashion garment needs to be thrown away after a few uses. It is noteworthy that each garment thrown away somehow interrupts environmental balance and your bank balance as well. From celebrities to influencers, everyone these days is talking about reusing and repurposing garments on different occasions. There is no shame in styling the same outfit on different occasions in different ways.

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Every garment needs a different storage for it to last longer.

Store properly

The last thing that you need to consider is proper storage. Every garment needs a different storage for it to last longer. You can stuff everything together and in a similar way and expect them to serve their best. You can check the storage instructions that comes with almost every cloth you buy and abide by them.