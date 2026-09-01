Have a full wardrobe but nothing to wear? The styling mistake that could be holding your looks back
Your closet is packed, yet your outfits feel the same. The problem is not clothes but styling. Here’s what you need to know about styling.
A wardrobe can feel repetitive even when it is full of clothes because we often end up relying on the same combinations. The issue is not always a lack of options, but rather how those options are used. As people are becoming more conscious about value and versatility, there is a growing opportunity to make existing wardrobes work harder by choosing pieces that can be styled differently and worn across occasions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepak Bansal, whole time director at Cantabil Retail India, shared styling tips on how you can make your closet work for you.
Also read | Tried and Tested: Giving my everyday wardrobe a denim refresh with Kraus Jeans, here’s my honest review
Build combinations
According to Deepak, one of the simplest ways to refresh a wardrobe is to change the combination rather than the garment itself. A shirt that works with formal trousers can also be paired with denim for a more relaxed look, while a polo can be styled differently with chinos, trousers or denim depending on the occasion.
“Small changes in footwear, layering or accessories can also give familiar pieces a different character without requiring an entirely new outfit,” said Deepak.
Fit and colour are important
Fit and colour also play an important role. Deepak highlighted that the same garment can look very different depending on what it is paired with and how the proportions come together.
Neutral colours such as white, beige, navy, grey and black provide flexibility, while introducing a contrasting element through footwear or an accessory can add a different dimension to the look. Similarly, layering a shirt, overshirt or lightweight jacket over an everyday Tshirt can create another outfit from pieces that are already part of the wardrobe.
Shop smartly
The market offers clothing options more than you can imagine, but that doesn’t mean you have to purchase everything. Rather than focusing on trends, work on personal styling. You should be focusing on buying products that offer versatility and can transition across work, casual and social occasions.
“Ultimately, a wardrobe does not necessarily need more clothes to feel fresh. It needs pieces that offer flexibility and can be combined in different ways,” highlighted Deepak.
For people, this means thinking about how a garment can work across multiple occasions before adding it to the wardrobe. Sometimes, refreshing what you wear can begin with looking at the clothes you already own differently, rather than simply buying something new.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.