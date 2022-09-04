Loved Alia Bhatt's pregnancy look in hot pink mini dress and trench coat for Brahmastra promotions? It costs 7k

Actor Alia Bhatt may be busy with the upcoming release of her much-anticipated film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, but the star is leaving no stone unturned in putting her best fashion foot forward during the film's promotions. Alia, who is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child, has been slaying maternity fashion statements by donning gorgeous ensembles. From 'Baby onboard' gharara suit sets to the comfiest summer dresses, Alia is wearing it all. One of her latest looks in a printed mini dress and trench coat for promoting Brahmastra in Hyderabad with Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli and Mouni Roy is winning hearts. Keep scrolling ahead to know how you can get the exact look.

Recently, Alia Bhatt jetted off to Hyderabad with Ranbir Kapoor to promote Brahmastra in the city. On Friday, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania dropped pictures of Alia in the ensemble and delighted her fans. It showed the actor serving glamorous poses and flaunting her baby bump in the hot pink-coloured printed mini dress and trench coat. The set is from the shelves of the clothing brand The Label Jenn. Check out the pictures and the price of the fit below. (Also Read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt nails cool maternity look in shirt and elevated jeans with Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra IIT event)

Alia's satin silk dress comes in a hot pink shade adorned with a multi-coloured abstract floral pattern. It features spaghetti straps, a plunging V neckline, gathered details on the torso, a bodycon silhouette accentuating her curves and baby bump, and a mini hem length.

Alia teamed the dress with a matching satin silk trench coat adorned with a similar floral pattern and featuring pulled-back full-length sleeves, notch lapel collars, a calf-length hemline, a comfy silhouette, and padded shoulders.

The mini dress and trench coat set Alia wore is available on the Label Jenn website. It is called the Lara set, and adding it to your closet will cost you ₹7,500.

Price of the dress Alia Bhatt wore for promoting Brahmastra. (thelabeljenn.com)

Alia styled the ensemble with minimal jewellery, including gold-toned patterned hoop earrings and stacked statement rings. In the end, Alia chose centre parted open tresses with wavy ends, subtle smoky eye shadow, nude mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter.

What do you think of Alia Bhatt's pregnancy look?