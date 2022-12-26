Loved Alia Bhatt's mini dress for Kapoor family's Christmas lunch with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor? It costs 7k

Every year, the Kapoor family hosts a grand Christmas lunch attended by all the family members. This year, Alia Bhatt - who recently gave birth to her daughter Raha - arrived at the get-together with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. The new mom flaunted her post-pregnancy glow in a gorgeous floral-print mini dress. If you loved Alia's summer dress, we have all the details for you. Keep scrolling to find out how you can add it to your collection. (Also Read | Year-ender 2022: Alia Bhatt to Nayanthara, celeb brides who won our hearts with their wedding looks)

Alia Bhatt's floral dress for Kapoor's Christmas lunch

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the Christmas lunch at Kunal Kapoor's home in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked the actor-couple at the venue and shared the snippets on social media. A few clicks also showed Alia and Ranbir posing with Neetu Kapoor. While Alia wore a floral mini dress from the shelves of the clothing label Summer Somewhere for the party, Ranbir complemented her in a black T-shirt, blue denim jeans and a tan suede jacket. He completed the look with sunglasses, a back-swept hairdo, a rugged beard, and chunky black boots. Check out the pictures and videos below.

What is the price of Alia Bhatt's dress?

If you wish to add Alia Bhatt's mini dress to your collection, it is available on the Summer Somewhere website. It is called Navarra Wrap Dress, and adding it to your closet will cost you ₹6,990.

Price of the dress Alia Bhatt wore for the Christmas lunch. (summersomewhereshop.com)

Meanwhile, Alia's dress is a perfect summer dress and ideal pick for the Mumbai weather. It features red floral patterns on a white backdrop, a wrap front, kimono sleeves, a tasselled belt, mini length, a plunging V neckline, ruffled edges on the skirt, a wrap silhouette, flared skirt, asymmetric hemline, and relaxed fitting.

Alia Bhatt arrives for Kapoor family's Christmas lunch with Ranbir Kapoor. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia wore the silk-satin dress with minimal accessories, including white peep-toe block heel sandals, statement rings, and hoop earrings. Lastly, Alia chose side-parted open wavy locks, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes, and light contouring for the glam picks.

What do you think of Alia's outfit?