Loved Ananya Panday's 'balti bag' that caught internet's attention at HT India's Most Stylish Awards? It costs 4 lakh

Actor Ananya Panday attended the Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish Awards 2023 on Sunday night. Ananya was among a long list of celebrities present at the event. The star wore a hot pink mini-length blazer dress, sheer stockings and high heels at the award show. She accessorised the ensemble with striking accessories, including a gold bucket-style bag, which caught the internet and paparazzi's attention - who called it the 'balti bag'. If you loved Ananya's quirky accessory, we have found the price for you. Keep scrolling to find out how to add the exact piece to your collection.

Ananya Panday carried a gold 'balti bag' to HT India's Most Stylish Awards. (Instagram)

What is the price of Ananya's 'balti bag?

Ananya Panday's gold 'balti bag' is from the shelves Judith Leiber Couture and is called the Khloé's Pot Of Gold bag. It is from the label's holiday collection in collaboration with the Kardashian and Jenner family and comes ornamented with stacks of custom gold coins and a crystal-covered brass handle. Adding the bag to your collection will cost you ₹4,90,463 (USD 5,995).

Ananya Panday carried the Judith Leiber Couture Khloé's Pot Of Gold bag. (judithleiber.com)

Coming to Ananya Panday's outfit for HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2023, the star chose a hot pink-coloured mini blazer dress. It features a plunging V neckline, pulled-back long sleeves, notch lapel collars, front button closures, side pockets, and short hem length.

Ananya styled the ensemble by tying another blazer around her waist, a pair of sheer stockings, and matching hot pink high-heel pumps. Lastly, she chose hoop earrings, a chain-link bracelet, rings for accessories, and the Pot Of Gold bag for the accessories. A side-parted sleek bun, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, dewy base, and beaming highlighter gave the finishing touch.

What do you think of Ananya's outfit?