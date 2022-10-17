Loved Janhvi Kapoor's breathtaking look in sheer slit kurta and palazzo pants for Mili promotions? It costs 25k

The promotions for Janhvi Kapoor's much-anticipated film, Mili, have already begun, and the star is leaving no stone unturned to bring her fashion A-game to the front. Janhvi recently launched the movie's trailer with her dad-producer, Boney Kapoor, and co-stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. She stepped out in the bay dressed in a red saree and embellished blouse. Later, the paparazzi clicked Janhvi in another breathtaking ensemble perfect for the festive season. She looked magical in a sheer slit kurta and palazzo pants for the occasion. And if you loved Janhvi's attire, we know where you can get the exact look.

Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous avatar in a slit kurta and palazzo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai to promote her upcoming film Mili in a sage green ensemble. On Sunday, the star took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in the attire and looked magical. She captioned the post, "Portraits of a girl out of a freezer...and into your hearts?" The paparazzi had also clicked Janhvi during the outing and posted snippets on social media. Her outfit features a Chanderi kurta and matching palazzo pants. Check out Janhvi's Instagram post and her snippets from the promotional outing below. (Also Read: Khushi Kapoor steals Janhvi Kapoor's pink cotton suit set for dreamy pics)

What is the price of Janhvi Kapoor's traditional outfit?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor's kurta and palazzo set are from the shelves of the luxury prêt and couture label called Devnaagri by designers Kavita and Priyanka Jain. It is called the Sage green slit chanderi kurta set, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹25,500.

The price of the suit set Janhvi Kapoor wore for promoting Mili. (Devnaagri.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to the ensemble, the sage green kurta set features a fine dori embroidery on its neckline and sleeves in an ethereal white hue. The kurta set comes with sheer quarter-length sleeves, a deep neckline, front and side slits, and a fitted see-through silhouette.

Janhvi paired the Chanderi kurta with straight-fit palazzo pants adorned in beautiful dori embroidery on the flared hem. For the accessories, Janhvi chose nude pointed stilettos, oxidised silver bracelets, an emerald ring, and matching pearl-adorned earrings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, centre-parted open tresses with curled ends, peach-hued eye shadow, blush pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, well-defined brows, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, and dewy base rounded off the glam picks with the ethnic outfit.