Loved Kareena Kapoor's jaw-dropping look for the Jaane Jaan trailer launch? Here's what the steal-worthy outfit costs

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film Jaane Jaan last night with co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena, being the OG fashion queen she is - served a jaw-dropping sartorial moment during the event dressed in a three-piece steal-worthy outfit in deep wine shade. If you loved the attire, we have good news. We found out where you can get the exact look for your wardrobe. Scroll ahead to check out the details.

Kareena Kapoor's outfit for Jaane Jaan trailer launch

Kareena Kapoor wore a jaw-dropping bralette, skirt and blazer set for the Jaane Jaan trailer launch. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena Kapoor slipped into a wine-coloured bralette, skirt and blazer set for the trailer launch event of Jaane Jaan. The star shared pictures of her look on Instagram with the caption, "Jaane Jaan ready...[black heart emoji] Have you watched the trailer yet?" Her stylist, Bhawna Sharma, also posted a BTS (behind the scenes) video from a photoshoot of Kareena's stellar promotional look. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label ĀROHI. Check out all the details below.

What is the price of Kareena Kapoor's ensemble?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The price of the outfit Kareena Kapoor wore to the Jaane Jaan trailer launch. (arohiofficial.com)

Kareena's bralette, blazer and skirt set is called the Baked Clay Organza Blazer With Drape Skirt. It is available on the label's official website. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹27,975.

Decoding Kareena's look

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to the design elements of Kareena's coordinated outfit, the wine-coloured sleeveless bralette features a halter neckline, an asymmetric cropped hem showing off her toned abs, fitted bust, and gathered hem. She matched it with a high-waisted dhoti-style skirt featuring a flowy silhouette, a gathered design on the front, and a floor-sweeping train on the back.

Lastly, she completed the ensemble with a matching see-through jacket featuring full-length sleeves, shawl lapel collars, relaxed fitting, and an open front. Kareena accessorised her outfit with statement gold earrings adorned in gemstones and matching strappy high heels. A messy bun, subtle smoky eyes, nude lip shade, dewy skin, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, and mascara on the lashes gave the finishing touches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}