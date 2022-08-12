Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan's simple green suit set for Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her family? It costs 22k

Many Bollywood celebrities ringed in Raksha Bandhan with their siblings and family members yesterday. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also among these stars. The actor visited her dad, Randhir Kapoor, in Mumbai to celebrate the Hindu festival with her family. She slipped into a mint green silk suit set for the occasion and delighted her followers with her simple yet festive ethnic look. If you loved the ensemble, then we have some good news for you. We found out where you can get the exact suit for your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to know all the details.

On Thursday, the paparazzi clicked Kareena Kapoor Khan outside her father, Randhir Kapoor's house in Mumbai. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor posed and waved for the cameras before heading inside to be with her family. Kareena picked a mint green traditional look for the Rakhi celebrations and served us with an evergreen festive look that deserves to be in your wardrobe. The classic outfit is from the shelves of the clothing label Begum Pret. Check out Kareena's photos below. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's post-yoga glow during meditation in Lotus Pose will leave you motivated to workout: See pics)

Kareena's organza silk suit is available on the Elahé website and is called the Mira green kurta set. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹22,800. You style the traditional outfit with a heavy choker necklace and bold makeup or go the minimal route like Kareena. Keep scrolling to know how she styled it.

The suit set Kareena Kapoor wore for Raksha Bandhan. (elahe.in)

Talking about Kareena's suit, it features a mint green-coloured zari silk kurta. It comes with see-through full-length sleeves, a scalloped V neckline embroidered with beads and thread work, a long hemline reaching Kareena's calves, and a flowy silhouette. A pair of matching satin pants embellished with organza and hand embroidery detailing completed the outfit.

Kareena wrapped up her Rakhi look by draping a zari dupatta, decorated with thread and sequin embroidery work, on her shoulders. A pair of embellished juttis, diamond rings, oxidised silver jhumkis, a dainty bindi, and black tinted sunglasses completed the accessories with her outfit. In the end, Kareena chose a sleek low bun, berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek brows for the glam picks.

What do you think of Kareena's green suit set?