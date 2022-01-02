Loved Kareena Kapoor's personalised red pyjamas for New Year's with Saif Ali Khan and family? It costs 5k

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed the new year by enjoying the last supper of 2021 with her family members. The star and her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur got together with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kunal Kapoor and Shaira Kapoor to enjoy a cosy family dinner at home to say goodbye to 2021. The group even wore gold Happy New Year hats to commemorate the occasion.

Soha Ali Khan posted the pictures from the intimate family gathering on her official Instagram page. For the occasion, Kareena slipped into a playful red embroidered pyjama set with her initial 'K'. If you loved her ensemble, we even found the price details for you. But first, here are Kareena's pictures in the comfy and chic ensemble.

Kareena had also posted a selfie in the playful and trendy pyjama set and captioned it, "Told you pyjamas, lipstick and pout were a thing...New Year's eve ready." And we agree. Her ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Dandelion.

The pyjama set comes in a festive cherry red hue. It features a notched collar shirt with a delicately embroidered French knot pocket, long sleeves, front button fastenings, relaxed fit and contrast white piping done all over. The personalised K initial embroidered on the pocket became the cherry on top.

Kareena Kapoor enjoying the New Year's with her family.

Kareena rounded off the ensemble by teaming the top with high-waisted straight fit pants. In the end, the mother-of-two styled her at-home New Year celebration look with open locks, glossy bright red lip shade, glowing skin, red nail paint, and no make-up.

Kareena Kapoor kept her look simple with the ensemble.

Coming back to the bright red outfit, it is currently available on the Dandelion website. Called the Cherry Sprinkle Embroidered Cotton Notched Pyjama Set, the ensemble is worth ₹4,850. What's more? You can even get your initial personalised like Kareena.

The Cherry Sprinkle Embroidered Cotton Notched Pyjama Set. (dandeliondreams.co)

What do you think of Kareena's look?