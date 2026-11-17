Loved Kate Middleton's ivory pantsuit in Mumbai? 6 similar styles to shop (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less If there is one outfit combination that never really goes out of style, it is a well-tailored blazer and trousers. And Kate Middleton just gave us another reason to revisit it.

During her Mumbai appearance on November 17, the Princess of Wales stepped out in an elegant ivory-white pantsuit, pairing a sharply tailored blazer with matching wide-leg trousers and a white V-neck blouse. The structured shoulders, fitted waist and clean lines gave the outfit a polished silhouette without making it look overly formal.

But the detail that made the monochrome look particularly interesting was her choice of accessories. Kate added statement dangling silver earrings and a delicate gold pendant necklace, bringing a little personality to an otherwise understated outfit. Soft, voluminous waves and natural-looking makeup completed the look.

It was classic royal power dressing, but with a relaxed, contemporary feel. And if you have been looking to add a versatile blazer-and-trouser set to your wardrobe, this is a look worth bookmarking.

Here are six women's co-ord sets, blazers and formal suits that can help you recreate the same polished aesthetic.

6 pantsuits and co-ord sets inspired by Kate Middleton's ivory look

Style What to look for Best suited for Selvia co-ord set Matching blazer and trousers Smart-casual dressing Leriya Fashion co-ord Coordinated western set Casual outings SaintX formal blazer Structured, lined blazer Office and meetings Leriya Fashion three-piece suit Blazer, trousers and coordinated styling Workwear Three-piece formal suit Blazer, high-waist trousers and camisole Interviews and events Cotton-blend suit set Blazer, trousers and camisole Office and formal occasions

1. A matching blazer-and-trouser co-ord for effortless power dressing A matching blazer and trouser set is probably the easiest way to recreate Kate's coordinated look without spending too much time putting an outfit together. This Selvia co-ord set offers a two-piece blazer-and-trouser silhouette, making it an option for anyone who enjoys coordinated dressing.

The product listing identifies the set in mauve, so it is not an ivory match to Kate's outfit. However, if you are drawn to the silhouette, you can look for a lighter neutral colour option, if available.

Style it with a fitted top, pointed-toe heels and a structured handbag. You can also wear the blazer separately with tailored trousers or jeans, giving you more ways to use the pieces.