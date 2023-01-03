Loved Kiara Advani's sequinned mini dress for partying with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai? Here's what it costs

Actor Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to tie the knot in a few weeks. The couple spent their New Year's Eve in Dubai and partied with Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, Rani Mukerji and a few other friends. Manish Malhotra even shared several pictures from their outing on social media and captioned one of the posts, "Wishing you all a wonderful New Year." The clicks showed Kiara dressed in a sequinned lime green ensemble. If you loved the outfit, we have a piece of good news to share. We found out where you can get the exact look for your closet. Check out the details below. (Also Read | Kiara Advani is a work of art in black see-through gown for a new sizzling photoshoot: Check out the pic here)

What is the price of Kiara Advani's dress?

Kiara Advani's mini dress for the New Year party with Sidharth Malhotra and their industry friends is from the shelves of the clothing label Retrofête. The ensemble is called Gabrielle Sequin Robe, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹39,130 (USD 473).

The price of the dress Kiara Advani wore to the party. (retrofete.com)

Regarding the design elements, Kiara Advani's dress comes in a lime green shade decorated with hand-stitched shimmering sequin embellishments. The ensemble is an ultimate party look and features a wrap bodice, matching velvet tie belt to cinch the waist, voluminous blouson sleeves, drop shoulders, a plunging neckline, asymmetrical mini hem length, and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra with Manish Malhotra and Rani Mukerji. (Instagram)

Lastly, Kiara teamed the lime green mini dress with stylish accessories, including embellished peep-toe high heels, layered gold chains with stylish pendants, and rings. For the glam picks, she chose side-parted open tresses, glossy nude lip shade, subtle nude eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara returned from Dubai to Mumbai today. The paparazzi clicked the two at the airport, dressed in comfy ensembles. Check out the video below.

The couple's relationship rumours started after the two started working together on the 2021 film Shershaah.

