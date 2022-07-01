Loved Mira Rajput's orange shirt and white shorts set for Italy holiday with Shahid Kapoor? It costs 22k

Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, are currently holidaying in Italy with their kids. The couple has been posting dreamy snippets from their vacation. Shahid and Mira are spending quality time together, from enjoying beaches to going on dinner dates and enjoying scenic treks. One of the latest posts shared by Mira showed her dressed in an uber-cool outfit - an orange open-front shirt and white crochet shorts set. If you loved Mira's look in the ensemble, worry not, because we found out where you can get the exact look for your wardrobe.

Last week, Mira dropped pictures of herself slaying holiday fashion goals in a trendy shorts and shirt set. The young mother-of-two captioned her post, "Beaches and peaches. It's my jam." While the orange shirt she wore is from the shelves of the luxury label Jacquemus, the shorts are from Zara. Scroll ahead to see Mira's post. (Also Read: Remember Mira Rajput's green dress from her Dubai trip? Here's what it costs)

Regarding the price details, Mira's shirt is currently available on the Jacquemus website. It is called the La chemise Bahia and will cost you ₹19,836 (EUR 240). As for the shorts, they are available at Zara and are called the Crochet Shorts. It is worth ₹ ₹2,990. The set will cost ₹22,826.

The Jacquemus shirt Mira wore on her Italian holiday. (jacquemus.com)

The white crochet shorts. (zara.com)

Mira's shirt features wide collars, a tied-sash front, pulled-back long sleeves, cinched cuffs, gathered details, a plunging neckline, an asymmetric hem and an open front. She layered it over a black bralette with a plunging neckline and midriff-revealing hem.

As for the shorts, they come in a white shade. It features a high-rise waistline, crochet cut-out appliqué detail in floral design, vertical lace design and a bodycon fitting. Mira styled the ensemble with a sleek bracelet, patterned hoop earrings, statement rings, a tan straw hat with an orange ribbon, and wide tinted sunglasses.

In the end, Mira chose open tresses styled in beach waves, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks for the glam picks. We especially loved the silver Kolhapuri sandals she wore with her beach-ready outfit, adding a dash of traditional touch to her trendy look.

What do you think of Mira's holiday look?