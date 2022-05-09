Remember Mira Rajput's green off-shoulder dress from her all-girls trip to Dubai? Here's what it costs

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, lived her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara dream by going on an all-girls trip to Dubai. The 27-year-old posted pictures and videos of herself and her girlfriends having a blast in the United Arab Emirates. From visiting stunning landmarks, eating food while swinging from the sky, having date nights with her girlfriends and going sky diving, Mira did it all. Even the star's holiday wardrobe was on point, and the pictures on her Instagram page are proof. However, one ensemble particularly caught our eye. We are talking about the green off-shoulder maxi dress.

Last week, Mira posted a stunning picture of herself in the green ensemble and shared a note saying goodbye to Dubai. The mother-of-two reminisced about all the fun activities she did with her girlfriends during the holiday. "Checking out from Dubai. This trip has been recharging for me; spending time with my close friends and catching up on everything since, reliving old times. Heading back refuelled and ready to go," a part of her caption said. Scroll ahead to see the post. (Also Read: Mira Rajput's blue mini dress for sunkissed lunch date in Dubai is worth ₹18k)

Mira's midi ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Malie and comes in a summer-ready pastel green shade to beat the heat in style. It features a smocked design across the chest, off-the-shoulder neckline, elbow-length puffed sleeves with elasticated cuffs, a voluminous skirt creating a breezy silhouette, tiered frill on the hem, and a plunging back.

Coming to the price of the silk taffeta ensemble, it is available on the Malie website. It is called the Regina Dress, and adding it to your summer wardrobe will cost you ₹37,000.

The price of the dress Mira Rajput wore during her Dubai holiday.(malieofficial.com)

In the end, Mira styled the ensemble by teaming it with minimal accessories and glam options. She went with a berry-toned lip shade, matching sandals, metallic watch, side-parted open hairdo, gold choker with elephant charms, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, whose film Jersey was released recently. The couple tied the knot in July 2015 and are parents to two kids. They welcomed Misha in 2016 and Zain in 2018.